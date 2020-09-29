Great Outfits in Fashion History: Ashley Graham in Victor Glemaud

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Ah, fall — warm beverages, changing leaves and a wardrobe that consists almost exclusively of knits. When it comes to the latter, no one does it quite like Victor Glemaud: The designer had built a beloved brand around knitwear, reimagining it for all seasons (yes, even summer) with inventive silhouettes and cheerful color palettes. If anyone can get you stoked for fall dressing, it's him.

Take, for example, the knit LWD Ashley Graham wore when she accompanied CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Glemaud to the awards ceremony in 2017. It's a supermodel spin on an autumnal uniform — the long-sleeved sweater dress, rendered in a bodycon shape with shoulder cutouts. Graham didn't have to add much in the way of accessories and just let the design stand on its own.

Beyond just being a good look, this moment actually pushed Glemaud to expand the sizing of his namesake line: "The reaction to that look was just phenomenal. It made me realize that size inclusivity was something that came so naturally to me," he told Vogue earlier this year.

Shop more fun knit dresses, from Glemaud and more, in the gallery below.

