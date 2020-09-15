'Marie Claire' Editor in Chief Aya Kanai is Heading to Pinterest

Sally Holmes will take her place at the helm of the magazine.

Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Just nine months after she took the helm at Marie Claire, Aya Kanai is stepping down from her role as editor in chief, according to a report by WWD.

She's not leaving the women's mag for another publication — instead, Kanai is heading to Pinterest, where she'll be working on editorial efforts and shopping curation. In making the switch from magazines to tech, Kanai is following the well-trod path of figures like Eva Chen and Simone Oliver.

"I am looking forward to evolving the creative ways we can inspire Pinners, while giving brands new ways to reach this growing audience," Kanai said in a statement to WWD. "I have spent my career celebrating the vast diversity of personal style, bringing stories to life through images, video and features. It is more important than ever that a range of voices and styles are discoverable and representative of all."

Her role at Marie Claire has already been filled, too: Sally Holmes — a longtime staffer who's been at the publication since 2018, and at Hearst for even longer — will transition from being the executive editor to becoming the editor in chief.

"At this critical moment in our country, I'm honored to lead a brand that has the power to inspire meaningful change, amplify voices and galvanize readers to vote," Holmes said.

