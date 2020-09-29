Babel Fair Showroom is looking for a Junior Account Executive
BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM is contemporary and young contemporary showroom dedicated to growing and developing international brands in the American Market. Our mission is to supply the American consumer with innovative labels from around the world. The Babel Fair Showroom team understands the importance of a solid infrastructure and offers extensive knowledge on logistics and distribution. We focus on sales & branding strategies to maximize potential growth and meet our clients’ needs. We are passionate about the brands we represent and most importantly love what we do.
Babel Fair showroom is looking for a sharp, fast-paced junior account executive to excel in a fun, small business environment. The ideal candidate has a minimum of three years experience in fashion wholesale sales. This is a heavily sales focused job and the candidate must be highly motivated and able to hit sales goals. Being able to maintain and establish good working relationships with retailers is key.
Responsibilities
- Lead the showroom’s specialty account business by maintaining current accounts while further developing the sales territory
- Handle high volume sales and a high amount of accounts
- Take on all aspects of sales from cold calling, email reachout, sample management, showroom and road appointments, and tradeshows
- Relationships in the industry with specialty accounts
- Analyze sales reports and develop sales strategies to meet and exceed sales goals
- Provide useful client feedback and assist with client sales strategies and marketing materials
- Sample management including tagging, hanging, steaming, packing, and shipping samples. Must be able to lift 35+ lbs.
- Process purchase orders through the required systems such as NuOrder
Experience/Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree
- At least 3+ of fashion wholesale sales experience
- Basic knowledge of Excel, MS Word, and Powerpoint
- Excellent email/phone communication skills
- Organizational and follow up skills
- Driver’s license
- Knowledge of Showroom Exchange, NuOrder, Joor, Squarespace and email marketing programs (MailChimp, Constant Contact) a plus
Benefits include full health and dental coverage
To Apply: Please send your resume to erica@babelfair.com