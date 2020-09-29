Babel Fair Showroom is looking for a Junior Account Executive

Photo: Babel Fair

BABEL FAIR SHOWROOM is contemporary and young contemporary showroom dedicated to growing and developing international brands in the American Market. Our mission is to supply the American consumer with innovative labels from around the world. The Babel Fair Showroom team understands the importance of a solid infrastructure and offers extensive knowledge on logistics and distribution. We focus on sales & branding strategies to maximize potential growth and meet our clients’ needs. We are passionate about the brands we represent and most importantly love what we do.

Babel Fair showroom is looking for a sharp, fast-paced junior account executive to excel in a fun, small business environment. The ideal candidate has a minimum of three years experience in fashion wholesale sales. This is a heavily sales focused job and the candidate must be highly motivated and able to hit sales goals. Being able to maintain and establish good working relationships with retailers is key.

Responsibilities

Lead the showroom’s specialty account business by maintaining current accounts while further developing the sales territory

Handle high volume sales and a high amount of accounts

Take on all aspects of sales from cold calling, email reachout, sample management, showroom and road appointments, and tradeshows

Relationships in the industry with specialty accounts

Analyze sales reports and develop sales strategies to meet and exceed sales goals

Provide useful client feedback and assist with client sales strategies and marketing materials

Sample management including tagging, hanging, steaming, packing, and shipping samples. Must be able to lift 35+ lbs.

Process purchase orders through the required systems such as NuOrder

Experience/Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

At least 3+ of fashion wholesale sales experience

Basic knowledge of Excel, MS Word, and Powerpoint

Excellent email/phone communication skills

Organizational and follow up skills

Driver’s license

Knowledge of Showroom Exchange, NuOrder, Joor, Squarespace and email marketing programs (MailChimp, Constant Contact) a plus

Benefits include full health and dental coverage

To Apply: Please send your resume to erica@babelfair.com