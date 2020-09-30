Must Read: Barbie Ferreira Covers 'Cosmo,' Museum Fashion Collections Confront Their Lack of Diverse Objects

Photo: Courtesy of Cosmo

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Barbie Ferreira covers Cosmo

Barbie Ferreira is ready to move on from the discussion about her body — and with good reason. The actress talks to Jen Ortiz for her November 2020 cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, shot by Peggy Sirota, about everything from her anxieties to the roles she's effortlessly inhabited so far. {Cosmo}

Museum fashion collections confront their lack of diverse objects

As is the case within the entire fashion industry, curators heading up fashion collections within the world's top museums are now grappling with a lack of diverse objects in their collections — specifically, those created by Black designers. Vanessa Friedman investigates how museums are working to fix this kind of institutional racism for The New York Times. {New York Times}

How coronavirus is changing the relationship between brands and media

Amongst the many, many ways Covid-19 has changed the industry, massive cuts to advertising budgets have altered how brands and media interact. At Business of Fashion, Robert Williams chats with major industry players about what this new relationship might look like. {Business of Fashion}

How Brandice Daniel built Harlem's Fashion Row

Back in 2007, Brandice Daniel started an annual fashion event to highlight Black talent, naming it "Harlem's Fashion Row." Now, after over a decade of hard work, Harlem's Fashion Row is a cornerstone of one of the industry's most important movements. Leah Faye Cooper speaks with Daniel about her journey for Harper's Bazaar. {Harper's Bazaar}

Four Black Muslim models share what fashion means to them

In a stunning shoot by Oumayma B. Tanfous, Teen Vogue highlights four Black Muslim models: Abu Dee, Munaiya Bilal, and twins ML and Amran Hassan. Tahirah Hariston interviews each about what fashion means to them and how their backgrounds influenced their style. {Teen Vogue}

Looking back on "Girlfriends" with the show's hair and makeup artists

Now that early-aughts hit TV show "Girlfriends" is available on Netflix, fans of the show — both old and new — can't get enough of the visuals on the show, from the fashion to the hair and makeup. At Vogue, Akili King speaks with the show's beauty artists to get the scoop on how they created the iconic signature looks. {Vogue}

Homepage image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

