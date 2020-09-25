Must Read: Data Underscores Importance of Latinx Consumers for Beauty Industry, Patagonia Names New CEO

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Carlisle

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Latinx beauty shoppers significantly outspend peers

According to Nielsen, those who identify as Hispanic or Latinx outspend other groups when shopping for beauty products by about 30%. With this demographic making up 18% (and growing) of the U.S. population, it's crucial for beauty brands to be mindful of catering to the group. "The U.S. is in the middle of a demographic revolution. It's similar to what the country saw with the Baby Boomers, but now, it's among the Latinx community," writes WWD's Allison Collins. {WWD}

Patagonia names new CEO

Outdoor apparel and equipment brand Patagonia has named Ryan Gellert as CEO. Previously, Gellert had overseen the company's business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Patagonia also promoted Jenna Johnson to head of Patagonia, Inc. and Lisa Williams to head of innovation, design and merchandising. {Fashionista inbox}

Huda Kattan is figuring out the skin-care business

In an interview with Rachel Strugatz for Business of Fashion, influencer and founder of Huda Beauty Huda Kattan discussed expanding into skin care with her brand Wishful, which launched in February. As color cosmetics sales began to flounder during the pandemic, skin care took off, but building a sustainable business has been a challenge. That said, "some experts think Kattan's ability to pivot into different businesses or products — whether it’s in the U.S. or markets where she has higher brand awareness — that will determine long-term success," per Strugatz. {Business of Fashion}

Victoria Beckham Beauty is forging ahead with new launches amid pandemic

After a successful launch in China over the summer, Victoria Beckham Beauty is continuing to forge ahead, expanding its product line with new launches, even amid the pandemic. With the brand having just celebrated its one-year anniversary, it is set to introduce a new line of lipstick in October, as well as a "clean" mascara in January. {WWD}

Galeries Lafayette is pivoting its focus to local shoppers

With travel down due to pandemic-related restrictions, Galeries Lafayette won't be able to count on its usual 50% of revenue coming from international shoppers, writes Kati Chitrakorn for Vogue Business. As the holiday season approaches, the French department store is turning its focus to local shoppers and Christmas tradition. With festive windows, decorations, a Christmas tree, as well as promotional tactics, digital tools and local advertising, the retailer is hoping to make up for its losses with French shoppers. {Vogue Business}

Girlfriend Collective launches sweats

Athleticwear brand Girlfriend Collective is continuing to expand beyond leggings with the introduction of a fleece sweatsuit collection. Comprising four styles (three variations of sweatshirts and one jogger) and five color options (mostly pastels and earth tones), the sweats are made from 50% recycled cotton from fabric scraps and 50% organic cotton. {Fashionista inbox}

