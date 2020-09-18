The Best Emmys Looks of All Time

Hollywood may not be rolling out the red carpet for the 2020 Emmys, but that doesn't mean we can't reminisce about all the incredible looks the television awards ceremony has given us over the years.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will still air on Sunday (Sept. 20) night on ABC, but the event will take place virtually. Sure, some nominees may dress up to swan about their living rooms, but for the most part, it's safe to assume we won't have as many feathered Oscar de la Renta, metallic-rainbow Rosie Assoulin or fully-sequined Carolina Herrera moments as we may be used to. Still, a stroll down Emmys memory lane will bring back a lot of all-time great fashion moments, from Lucy Liu in Versace to Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture.

Ahead of the 2020 ceremony, see our 37 favorite Emmys fashion moments from the past few decades.

37 Gallery 37 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.