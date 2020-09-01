165+ Labor Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

See you later, summer!

Photo: Courtesy of Jade Swim

This summer went by in the blink of an eye, and now we're left with one final sun-soaked long weekend. While some of us plan on spending the Labor Day holiday grilling and chilling, others of us — the deal-seeking set — are planning our sales attack. For the shoppers out there, we've compiled a hefty list of sales so you can spend less time searching and more time spending, and hopefully taking in the season's final moments of rosé-infused bliss. And while we're sad to put our socially-distant beach days behind us, nothing cures fall blues better than a package containing an end-of-summer steal with your name on it. Happy shopping!

Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 60% off everything.

AcneFree: 20% off with code LDS20.

Adidas: 30% off loungewear with code COMFORT.

Adrianna Papell: 25% off everything excluding sale and clearance.

Alder New York: 15% off everything with code LABORDAY15.

Aldo: Up to 70% off select styles.

Algenist: 20% off when you spend over $95; 30% off when you spend over $185.

Alla Berman: Up to 50% off select styles.

Alpha Industries: Up to 70% off sale.

Alternative Apparel: 20% off your order.

Always Fits: 25% off everything with code LABORDAY25.

Ambi: 20% off with code LDS20.

Amo: Extra 20% off sale with code SALE20.

Amyo: 20% off everything.

Andie: 25% off select styles with code STILLSUMMER.

André Assous: Up to 60% off select styles.

Anthropologie: Extra 25% off sale.

ASTR The Label: Extra 25% off sale with code LABOR25.

Aura7 Activewear: 25% off entire purchase.

Avegan Beauty: 15% off with code LABORDAY15.

Banana Republic: 40% off your purchase.

Bandelettes: Buy one, get 40% off second pair with code WORKIT40.

Ban.do: 25% off sale with code EXTRAEXTRA.

Bathing Culture: 15% off everything.

beauteani: 20% off with code LABORDAY20.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Discounts on select styles.

Beginning Boutique: Extra 20% off sale with code 20SALE.

Bergdorf Goodman: Up to 75% off select styles.

Bernardo1946: Extra 20% off sale with code ENDLESSSUMMER.

Betsey Johnson: 35% off everything.

Birdy Grey: Up to 50% off select styles.

Bleusalt: 35% off site wide, excluding the Kaia pant as a portion of proceeds are going to charity, A Sense of Home.

Bluebella: Up to 50% off select styles.

Blush Mark: 30% off order of $30 or more.

BNKR: Up to 75% off select styles; 25% off sale with code SALEONSALE.

Bloomingdale's: Discounts on select styles.

Boden: 20% off select styles.

Boohoo: 60% off everything.

Boscia: Up to 30% off.

BraBar: Buy two, get two free.

Brassybra: Buy one, get one 50% off.

Calvin Klein: 25% off when you spend $75; 30% off when you spend $100; 40% off when you spend over $125 with code MORE.

Calzedonia: Discounts on select styles.

Caswell-Massey: 15% off when you spend $60 or more with code LB15; 25% off when you spend $100 or more with code LB25; 30% off when you spend $200 or more with code LB30.

Catherines: 40% off apparel, accessories and clearance.

C'est Moi Beauty: 20% off all their product bundles.

Charles & Colvard: Majority of items will be 15% off.

Charlotte Stone: Up to 35% off select styles.

Chinese Laundry: 30% off everything with code WKND30.

Ciate London: 30% off everything, excluding new launches.

Cliff Original: Free shave oil with special code FREESHAVE.

Colleen Rothschild Beauty: 20% off everything with code LBDAY20.

Common Era: 20% off everything.

Comrad: 25% off when you spend $60 or more; 30% off when you spend $80 or more; 35% off when you spend $100 or more.

Cover FX: 20% off all products with code HEYFALL.

Current Air: 25% off everything.

Daniel Patrick: Extra 30% off sale with code SALE30.

Dannijo: 25% off select styles with code LABORDAY.

Dear Frances: 20% off with code SUMMER20.

Discover Night: 20% off TriSilk Pillowcases.

Donni: 35% off everything.

The Dreslyn: 30% off your purchase with code TAKE30.

Dr.Jart+: Up to 20% off everything.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes: Up to 80% off sale; 30% off almost everything else with code DRSLABOR.

Duer: Up to 50% off select styles.

Eddie Bauer: 50% off your purchase.

Eloquii: 60% off everything.

Em:body: 25% off the Toby Set with code LABORDAY.

Emilie Heathe: 20% off Nail Artist Polish, Lip Balm and Vanity Box.

Enavant Active: 20% off everything with code LBRDAY20.

Essence of Vali: 20% off your entire purchase with code SELFCARE.

Eugenia Kim: 25% off everything.

Eve Milan NY: 10% off select products.

Express: Up to 80% off clearance.

Face-Kit: 15% off entire order with code MASKANDMEDITATE.

Falconeri: 60% off select styles.



Feuillete: Buy one, get one free with code BOGO50.

Finery London: Up to 70% off sale.

Flawless: 20% off on Flawless legs with code LEGS2020.

Fleur Du Mal: Extra 30% off sale with code TAKEITOFF30.

Follow Suit: 20% off select styles.

Fossil: 30% off everything with code SEEYA.

Frame: Extra 30% off sale.

Franco Sarto: 25% off with code LDWSAVINGS.

Frankies Bikinis: 20% off everything with code LDW20.

FWRD: Discounts on select styles.

Gerard Darel: Up to 50% the summer collection; extra 25% off summer sale.

Gigi C Bikinis: 25% off everything.

Glasses USA: 65% off frames with code LABOR65; 25% off premium frames with code LABORDES25.

Gola: 50% off select items.

Good American: Extra 50% off sale.

Grey State: 30% off everything with code LABORDAY30.

Hanky Panky: Up to 70% off signature styles.

Hat Attack: 25% off with code 25LABORDAY.

Havva: 25% off with code BB25.

Heartloom: 30% off everything.

Herschel Supply Co.: Discounts on select items.

Hey Dewy: 20% off with code LABORDAY20.

Hollie Watman: 50% off with code SPRINGSALE.

Hum: 15% off first order of $29 or more with code LABOR15.

Ilia Beauty: Gift with purchase Mini Balmy Gloss in Linger.

Inhabit: Up to 70% off select styles.

Inked By Dani: 30% off everything with code GETINKED30.

Innisfree: 25% off select items.

Intimissimi: Four for $50 on sale bras.

Iro: 60% off spring and summer styles.

Ivory Ella: 50% off sale with code LABORDAY50.

Jackie Mack Designs: Up to 25% off select styles.

Jade Swim: 30% off everything with code LABORDAY.

JanSport: 25% off everything.

J.Crew: 35% off almost fall faves with code FALLISH.

J.ING: Buy one, get the second 40% off.

Juno & Co.: Up to 60% off select items with code LABOR2020.

Kappa: 25% off everything with code LDW25.

Kate Spade: Extra 40% off sale with code HEATINGUP.

Kay Jewelers: Up to 50% off everything; 35% off Bulova and Citizen watches.

Keds: 20% off $50 full-price.

Kendra Scott: 20% off everything.

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty: Get a complimentary Deluxe Mini Trio with any purchase over $75 with code FAVTRIO.

K-Swiss: Extra 30% off sale.

Lacausa: Discounts on select styles.

La Garçonne: 20% off sale with code LGAUG20.

Lane Bryant: 40% off clearance.

Leah Kirsh: 20% off everything with code LKLABORDAY.

Leef Organics: 20% off full-priced items with code LABORDAY20.

Lensabl: 20% off sunglass lenses and frames with code SUN20.

Le Point: 40% off all new arrivals in apparel, accessories, jewelry and shoes; extra 15% off sale with code ENDOFSUMMER.

Lickerish Love: 15% off everything with code FORYOURPLEASURE.

Loft: Up to 60% off almost everything with code HOORAY.

Love Binetti: Up to 70% off entire site.

L*Space: Up to 60% off select styles.

Lulu and Georgia: 25% off $3000 or more with code LABORDAY25; 20% off $1500 with code LABORDAY20; 20% off $1500 with code LABORDAY20; 15% off everything else with code LABORDAY15.

Luxome: 25% off everything.

Machete: 15% off everything with code MACHETE15.

Macy's: Up to 60% off everything.

Maje: Extra 20% off sale.

Mango: Up to 70% off everything.

Mark & Graham: Up to 40% off select styles.

Mavi: Extra 20% off sale with code EXTRA20.

Mestiza New York: 20% off excluding new arrivals with code LABORDAY20.

Mikoh: 30% off sale with code ALOHA30.

MIMI The Label: Up to 50% off select styles.

Minnetonka: Free shipping on orders of $35 or more with code HARVEST.

Missguided: 50% off everything; 60% off select Labor Day picks.

Moda Operandi: Up to 80% off select styles.

Modcloth: 30% off full-priced styles; 40% off sale with code YAYDAY.

Mustela: 30% off with code LABOR30.

Naadam: Up to 60% off select styles.

Nanor Collection: 20% off with code LABOR20.

Nasty Gal: Up to 90% off everything.

NaturAll Club: 15% off the Avocado Collection.

Need Supply Co.: 25% off all NEED.

Nordstrom: Up to 50% off select styles.

NYDJ: Up to 80% off; extra 30% off sale with code LASTCALL.

Odacité: 10% off everything with code LABOR10; 15% off orders of $150 or more with code LABOR15; 20% off orders of $250 or more with code LABOR20.

Old Navy: Up to 60% off everything.

Onzie: 25% off everything.

Orpheus Skin: 20% off all products.

& Other Stories: Extra 20% off sale with code EXTRA20.

Outdoor Fellow: 20% off full-priced candles with code LABORDAY.

Pact: 10% off orders of $50 or more; 15% off orders of $100 or more; 20% off orders of $150 or more.

Paravel: Up to 40% off; up to 50% off select styles.

Pink Lipps Cosmetics: 25% off and a free makeup bag with a $60 or more purchase with code PINKLBD25.

PrettyLittleThing: 70% off everything; extra 10% off with code HURRY10.

Printfresh: Free notebook with purchase.

Private Policy: 25% off everything, excluding bags with code LABORDAY25.

PSK Collective: 50% off all new T-Shirts with code LABOR15.

Pura Vida: 25% off everything

Rachel Antonoff: Discounts on select styles.

Radley London: Spend $100 and save $20; spend $150 and save $40.

Rael: Free Reset Button Calming Cica-Cleansing Water as a gift with purchase for orders of $75 or more.

Rag & Bone: Extra 25% off.

Rails: 30% off select Spring and Summer styles with code LDAY30.

Rebecca Minkoff: Up to 75% off sale.

Reebok: 20% off orders up to $75; 30% off orders up to $150, 40% off orders of $150 or more with code LABORDAY.

Reef: 25% off everything with code LDWVIBES.

Refa: 20% off with code LABOR20.

Reformation: Up to 70% off select styles.

RE:P: 50% off RE:P Line at Neogen.

Retrouvé: 30% off select products.

Revolve: Up to 65% off select styles.

Rude Cosmetics: 40% off everything with code LDAY40.

Russell Athletic: 20% off all cotton classics.

Ruthie Davis: 70% off all Spring/Summer 2020 items.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 75% off select styles.

Sanctuary Clothing: Extra 25% off sale with code EXTRA25.



Saylor: Extra 20% off sale with code LDAY20.

Selva Negra: 30% off everything (excluding the Fall 2020 collection) with code LABORDAY30.

Sephora: Up to 50% off select items.

Shabby Chic: Extra 20% with code EXTRA20.

Skagen: 30% off everything with code HOORAY.

Skies Are Blue: 25% off everything.

Sleeper: 30% off select styles; 20% off select styles with code TAKEACHANCE.

Solid & Striped: 40% off everything with code LDW40.

Solkissed Swimwear: 25% off with code LABORDAY2020.

Squeeze De Citron: 25% off all minis and box styles; 30% off all Taffy Purple Styles; 15% off all other styles with code WORKIT.

Splendid: 40% off almost everything.

State Cashmere: 15% off entire site with code LABOR2020.

Sterling Forever: 20% off $75 purchase with code SHINE20; or 30% off $150 purchase with code SHINE30.

Strange Bikinis: Buy one, get one 50% off.

Stutterheim: Up to 70% off select styles.

Sunglass Hut: $60 off any second pair.

Swarovski: 20% off when you spend $175 or more; 25% off when you spend $300 or more; 35% off when you spend $600 or more.

Tanya Taylor: 30% off full-priced spring and summer pieces with code SOLONGSUMMER.

Tatcha: 25% off select products.

Taylor + Thomas: 30% off plus 10% off donated to Climate Justice Alliance.

Ted Baker: Extra 20% off sale.

The Better Skin Co: 20% off everything with code TBSCLBDY.

The Detox Market: Get 10% off orders over $150; get 15% off orders over $200.

The Sis Kiss: BOGO 50% off with code TSKLABORDAY.

The Stell: 30% off full-priced items with code FORYOU30.

Thrilling: 15% off select summer styles.

Tiare Hawaii: Up to 50% off everything.

Tiger Mist: 30% off everything.

True Religion: Up to 70% off everything; extra 20% off with code STACK20.

Ultracor: 20% off everything and free water bottle with purchases over $300,

Underclub: Up to 70% off on select lingerie and sleepwear

Uniqlo: Discounts on select styles.

Urban Outfitters: Discounts on select styles.

Urban Skin Rx: 20% off everything with code LABORDAY2020.

Vestiaire Collective: Up to 50% off sale.

Vichy: 20% off any vitamin C and sunscreen product when purchased together with code LDW2020.

Vincero: 15% off everything.

Volcom: Up to 40% off select styles.

Warp + Weft: Extra 40% off sale with code SUMMER40.

We Dream in Colour: 30% off everything with code STILLSUMMER.

West & Willow: 30% off everything.

What Goes Around Comes Around: Up to 50% off select styles.

Yoox: Up to 80% off sale.

Yuni: 20% off everything.

Zales: Up to 40% off all engagement and wedding rings.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.