165+ Labor Day Sales to Shop This Weekend
This summer went by in the blink of an eye, and now we're left with one final sun-soaked long weekend. While some of us plan on spending the Labor Day holiday grilling and chilling, others of us — the deal-seeking set — are planning our sales attack. For the shoppers out there, we've compiled a hefty list of sales so you can spend less time searching and more time spending, and hopefully taking in the season's final moments of rosé-infused bliss. And while we're sad to put our socially-distant beach days behind us, nothing cures fall blues better than a package containing an end-of-summer steal with your name on it. Happy shopping!
Abercrombie & Fitch: Up to 60% off everything.
AcneFree: 20% off with code LDS20.
Adidas: 30% off loungewear with code COMFORT.
Adrianna Papell: 25% off everything excluding sale and clearance.
Alder New York: 15% off everything with code LABORDAY15.
Aldo: Up to 70% off select styles.
Algenist: 20% off when you spend over $95; 30% off when you spend over $185.
Alla Berman: Up to 50% off select styles.
Alpha Industries: Up to 70% off sale.
Alternative Apparel: 20% off your order.
Always Fits: 25% off everything with code LABORDAY25.
Ambi: 20% off with code LDS20.
Amo: Extra 20% off sale with code SALE20.
Amyo: 20% off everything.
Andie: 25% off select styles with code STILLSUMMER.
André Assous: Up to 60% off select styles.
Anthropologie: Extra 25% off sale.
ASTR The Label: Extra 25% off sale with code LABOR25.
Aura7 Activewear: 25% off entire purchase.
Avegan Beauty: 15% off with code LABORDAY15.
Banana Republic: 40% off your purchase.
Bandelettes: Buy one, get 40% off second pair with code WORKIT40.
Ban.do: 25% off sale with code EXTRAEXTRA.
Bathing Culture: 15% off everything.
beauteani: 20% off with code LABORDAY20.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Discounts on select styles.
Beginning Boutique: Extra 20% off sale with code 20SALE.
Bergdorf Goodman: Up to 75% off select styles.
Bernardo1946: Extra 20% off sale with code ENDLESSSUMMER.
Betsey Johnson: 35% off everything.
Birdy Grey: Up to 50% off select styles.
Bleusalt: 35% off site wide, excluding the Kaia pant as a portion of proceeds are going to charity, A Sense of Home.
Bluebella: Up to 50% off select styles.
Blush Mark: 30% off order of $30 or more.
BNKR: Up to 75% off select styles; 25% off sale with code SALEONSALE.
Bloomingdale's: Discounts on select styles.
Boden: 20% off select styles.
Boohoo: 60% off everything.
Boscia: Up to 30% off.
BraBar: Buy two, get two free.
Brassybra: Buy one, get one 50% off.
Calvin Klein: 25% off when you spend $75; 30% off when you spend $100; 40% off when you spend over $125 with code MORE.
Calzedonia: Discounts on select styles.
Caswell-Massey: 15% off when you spend $60 or more with code LB15; 25% off when you spend $100 or more with code LB25; 30% off when you spend $200 or more with code LB30.
Catherines: 40% off apparel, accessories and clearance.
C'est Moi Beauty: 20% off all their product bundles.
Charles & Colvard: Majority of items will be 15% off.
Charlotte Stone: Up to 35% off select styles.
Chinese Laundry: 30% off everything with code WKND30.
Ciate London: 30% off everything, excluding new launches.
Cliff Original: Free shave oil with special code FREESHAVE.
Colleen Rothschild Beauty: 20% off everything with code LBDAY20.
Common Era: 20% off everything.
Comrad: 25% off when you spend $60 or more; 30% off when you spend $80 or more; 35% off when you spend $100 or more.
Cover FX: 20% off all products with code HEYFALL.
Current Air: 25% off everything.
Daniel Patrick: Extra 30% off sale with code SALE30.
Dannijo: 25% off select styles with code LABORDAY.
Dear Frances: 20% off with code SUMMER20.
Discover Night: 20% off TriSilk Pillowcases.
Donni: 35% off everything.
The Dreslyn: 30% off your purchase with code TAKE30.
Dr.Jart+: Up to 20% off everything.
Dr. Scholl's Shoes: Up to 80% off sale; 30% off almost everything else with code DRSLABOR.
Duer: Up to 50% off select styles.
Eddie Bauer: 50% off your purchase.
Eloquii: 60% off everything.
Em:body: 25% off the Toby Set with code LABORDAY.
Emilie Heathe: 20% off Nail Artist Polish, Lip Balm and Vanity Box.
Enavant Active: 20% off everything with code LBRDAY20.
Essence of Vali: 20% off your entire purchase with code SELFCARE.
Eugenia Kim: 25% off everything.
Eve Milan NY: 10% off select products.
Express: Up to 80% off clearance.
Face-Kit: 15% off entire order with code MASKANDMEDITATE.
Falconeri: 60% off select styles.
Feuillete: Buy one, get one free with code BOGO50.
Finery London: Up to 70% off sale.
Flawless: 20% off on Flawless legs with code LEGS2020.
Fleur Du Mal: Extra 30% off sale with code TAKEITOFF30.
Follow Suit: 20% off select styles.
Fossil: 30% off everything with code SEEYA.
Frame: Extra 30% off sale.
Franco Sarto: 25% off with code LDWSAVINGS.
Frankies Bikinis: 20% off everything with code LDW20.
FWRD: Discounts on select styles.
Gerard Darel: Up to 50% the summer collection; extra 25% off summer sale.
Gigi C Bikinis: 25% off everything.
Glasses USA: 65% off frames with code LABOR65; 25% off premium frames with code LABORDES25.
Gola: 50% off select items.
Good American: Extra 50% off sale.
Grey State: 30% off everything with code LABORDAY30.
Hanky Panky: Up to 70% off signature styles.
Hat Attack: 25% off with code 25LABORDAY.
Havva: 25% off with code BB25.
Heartloom: 30% off everything.
Herschel Supply Co.: Discounts on select items.
Hey Dewy: 20% off with code LABORDAY20.
Hollie Watman: 50% off with code SPRINGSALE.
Hum: 15% off first order of $29 or more with code LABOR15.
Ilia Beauty: Gift with purchase Mini Balmy Gloss in Linger.
Inhabit: Up to 70% off select styles.
Inked By Dani: 30% off everything with code GETINKED30.
Innisfree: 25% off select items.
Intimissimi: Four for $50 on sale bras.
Iro: 60% off spring and summer styles.
Ivory Ella: 50% off sale with code LABORDAY50.
Jackie Mack Designs: Up to 25% off select styles.
Jade Swim: 30% off everything with code LABORDAY.
JanSport: 25% off everything.
J.Crew: 35% off almost fall faves with code FALLISH.
J.ING: Buy one, get the second 40% off.
Juno & Co.: Up to 60% off select items with code LABOR2020.
Kappa: 25% off everything with code LDW25.
Kate Spade: Extra 40% off sale with code HEATINGUP.
Kay Jewelers: Up to 50% off everything; 35% off Bulova and Citizen watches.
Keds: 20% off $50 full-price.
Kendra Scott: 20% off everything.
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty: Get a complimentary Deluxe Mini Trio with any purchase over $75 with code FAVTRIO.
K-Swiss: Extra 30% off sale.
Lacausa: Discounts on select styles.
La Garçonne: 20% off sale with code LGAUG20.
Lane Bryant: 40% off clearance.
Leah Kirsh: 20% off everything with code LKLABORDAY.
Leef Organics: 20% off full-priced items with code LABORDAY20.
Lensabl: 20% off sunglass lenses and frames with code SUN20.
Le Point: 40% off all new arrivals in apparel, accessories, jewelry and shoes; extra 15% off sale with code ENDOFSUMMER.
Lickerish Love: 15% off everything with code FORYOURPLEASURE.
Loft: Up to 60% off almost everything with code HOORAY.
Love Binetti: Up to 70% off entire site.
L*Space: Up to 60% off select styles.
Lulu and Georgia: 25% off $3000 or more with code LABORDAY25; 20% off $1500 with code LABORDAY20; 20% off $1500 with code LABORDAY20; 15% off everything else with code LABORDAY15.
Luxome: 25% off everything.
Machete: 15% off everything with code MACHETE15.
Macy's: Up to 60% off everything.
Maje: Extra 20% off sale.
Mango: Up to 70% off everything.
Mark & Graham: Up to 40% off select styles.
Mavi: Extra 20% off sale with code EXTRA20.
Mestiza New York: 20% off excluding new arrivals with code LABORDAY20.
Mikoh: 30% off sale with code ALOHA30.
MIMI The Label: Up to 50% off select styles.
Minnetonka: Free shipping on orders of $35 or more with code HARVEST.
Missguided: 50% off everything; 60% off select Labor Day picks.
Moda Operandi: Up to 80% off select styles.
Modcloth: 30% off full-priced styles; 40% off sale with code YAYDAY.
Mustela: 30% off with code LABOR30.
Naadam: Up to 60% off select styles.
Nanor Collection: 20% off with code LABOR20.
Nasty Gal: Up to 90% off everything.
NaturAll Club: 15% off the Avocado Collection.
Need Supply Co.: 25% off all NEED.
Nordstrom: Up to 50% off select styles.
NYDJ: Up to 80% off; extra 30% off sale with code LASTCALL.
Odacité: 10% off everything with code LABOR10; 15% off orders of $150 or more with code LABOR15; 20% off orders of $250 or more with code LABOR20.
Old Navy: Up to 60% off everything.
Onzie: 25% off everything.
Orpheus Skin: 20% off all products.
& Other Stories: Extra 20% off sale with code EXTRA20.
Outdoor Fellow: 20% off full-priced candles with code LABORDAY.
Pact: 10% off orders of $50 or more; 15% off orders of $100 or more; 20% off orders of $150 or more.
Paravel: Up to 40% off; up to 50% off select styles.
Pink Lipps Cosmetics: 25% off and a free makeup bag with a $60 or more purchase with code PINKLBD25.
PrettyLittleThing: 70% off everything; extra 10% off with code HURRY10.
Printfresh: Free notebook with purchase.
Private Policy: 25% off everything, excluding bags with code LABORDAY25.
PSK Collective: 50% off all new T-Shirts with code LABOR15.
Pura Vida: 25% off everything
Rachel Antonoff: Discounts on select styles.
Radley London: Spend $100 and save $20; spend $150 and save $40.
Rael: Free Reset Button Calming Cica-Cleansing Water as a gift with purchase for orders of $75 or more.
Rails: 30% off select Spring and Summer styles with code LDAY30.
Rebecca Minkoff: Up to 75% off sale.
Reebok: 20% off orders up to $75; 30% off orders up to $150, 40% off orders of $150 or more with code LABORDAY.
Reef: 25% off everything with code LDWVIBES.
Refa: 20% off with code LABOR20.
Reformation: Up to 70% off select styles.
RE:P: 50% off RE:P Line at Neogen.
Retrouvé: 30% off select products.
Revolve: Up to 65% off select styles.
Rude Cosmetics: 40% off everything with code LDAY40.
Russell Athletic: 20% off all cotton classics.
Ruthie Davis: 70% off all Spring/Summer 2020 items.
Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 75% off select styles.
Sanctuary Clothing: Extra 25% off sale with code EXTRA25.
Saylor: Extra 20% off sale with code LDAY20.
Selva Negra: 30% off everything (excluding the Fall 2020 collection) with code LABORDAY30.
Sephora: Up to 50% off select items.
Shabby Chic: Extra 20% with code EXTRA20.
Skagen: 30% off everything with code HOORAY.
Skies Are Blue: 25% off everything.
Sleeper: 30% off select styles; 20% off select styles with code TAKEACHANCE.
Solid & Striped: 40% off everything with code LDW40.
Solkissed Swimwear: 25% off with code LABORDAY2020.
Squeeze De Citron: 25% off all minis and box styles; 30% off all Taffy Purple Styles; 15% off all other styles with code WORKIT.
Splendid: 40% off almost everything.
State Cashmere: 15% off entire site with code LABOR2020.
Sterling Forever: 20% off $75 purchase with code SHINE20; or 30% off $150 purchase with code SHINE30.
Strange Bikinis: Buy one, get one 50% off.
Stutterheim: Up to 70% off select styles.
Sunglass Hut: $60 off any second pair.
Swarovski: 20% off when you spend $175 or more; 25% off when you spend $300 or more; 35% off when you spend $600 or more.
Tanya Taylor: 30% off full-priced spring and summer pieces with code SOLONGSUMMER.
Tatcha: 25% off select products.
Taylor + Thomas: 30% off plus 10% off donated to Climate Justice Alliance.
Ted Baker: Extra 20% off sale.
The Better Skin Co: 20% off everything with code TBSCLBDY.
The Detox Market: Get 10% off orders over $150; get 15% off orders over $200.
The Sis Kiss: BOGO 50% off with code TSKLABORDAY.
The Stell: 30% off full-priced items with code FORYOU30.
Thrilling: 15% off select summer styles.
Tiare Hawaii: Up to 50% off everything.
Tiger Mist: 30% off everything.
True Religion: Up to 70% off everything; extra 20% off with code STACK20.
Ultracor: 20% off everything and free water bottle with purchases over $300,
Underclub: Up to 70% off on select lingerie and sleepwear
Uniqlo: Discounts on select styles.
Urban Outfitters: Discounts on select styles.
Urban Skin Rx: 20% off everything with code LABORDAY2020.
Vestiaire Collective: Up to 50% off sale.
Vichy: 20% off any vitamin C and sunscreen product when purchased together with code LDW2020.
Vincero: 15% off everything.
Volcom: Up to 40% off select styles.
Warp + Weft: Extra 40% off sale with code SUMMER40.
We Dream in Colour: 30% off everything with code STILLSUMMER.
West & Willow: 30% off everything.
What Goes Around Comes Around: Up to 50% off select styles.
Yoox: Up to 80% off sale.
Yuni: 20% off everything.
Zales: Up to 40% off all engagement and wedding rings.
