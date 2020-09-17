Must Read: Blackpink Cover 'Elle,' 'Vogue' Launches New Podcast

Photo: Hee June Kim/Courtesy of Hearst

Blackpink cover Elle

K-pop stars Lisa, Jennie Kim, Rosé and Jisoo of Blackpink appear on the cover of Elle U.S.'s October issue. Maria Sherman explores their massive global following in the accompanying story and speaks to the artists about the empowering message behind their music and brand, their upcoming debut album (dropping Oct. 2), their relationships with fashion brands (Lisa works with Hedi Slimane's Celine, Jeannie with Chanel, Rosé with with Yves Saint Laurent and Jisoo with Dior) and more. {Elle}

Vogue launches new podcast about the '90s

Condé Nast announced a new podcast from Vogue: Hosted by Hamish Bowles, "In Vogue: The 1990s" delves into '90s culture specifically as it relates to fashion, from the origins of massively popular trends (think slip dresses and tracksuits) to the moments when the industry found itself in the spotlight (like when supermodels became household names — the subject of the inaugural episode). Tune in every Thursday to hear from guests that include Miuccia Prada, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Victoria Beckham and more. {Fashionista Inbox}

What's next for Chinese grey market sellers?

In Business of Fashion, Casey Hall reports on the impact the global coronavirus pandemic has had on daigou agents, who had been experiencing challenges over the past few years due to new government regulations already. However, experts argue that it's not the end for this kind of shopping: "The only way daigou will stop is if the three conditions that create the daigou market — scarcity of product, [concerns about the] veracity of product and price difference — if they disappear, then daigou will disappear," Tom Griffiths, commercial director of Verb China, told the publication. {Business of Fashion}

Kahlana Barfield Brown on navigating microaggressions as a Black woman in the beauty industry

Fashion and beauty editor Kahlana Barfield Brown writes in Elle about some of the microaggressions she's experienced as a Black woman from colleagues in the beauty industry, from being on the receiving end of racist comments to interacting with beauty brands that didn't cater to her skin tone. She shares how, as she progressed professionally, she began to speak up about them and about representation behind the scenes. "I figured, if my voice was the only Black voice in the room, I'd clear my throat and express my opinions boldly. Not only for myself, but for my people," she says. She also explains why it's important for everyone working in beauty, at every level, to be cognizant of and fight for diversity. {Elle}

