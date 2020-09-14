Brock Collection Presents a More Low-Key (But Still Elegant) Vision for Spring 2021

The tightly-edited spring line is a lot more relaxed and casual than what you might see on the brand's runways.

Photo: Courtesy of Brock Collection

Like many other fashion brands this season, Brock Collection opted to debut its Spring 2021 collection in a very straightforward, CDC-compliant manner: by dropping a lookbook online.

The tightly-edited collection (it's just 15 looks) by 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winners Kristopher Brock and Laura Vassar is a lot more relaxed and casual than what you might see on the brand's runways. Known for draped, structured silhouettes in elegant fabrics, its Spring 2021 vision is decidedly stripped back, focused on individual pieces that are still very elegant and impressively constructed (Brock Collection's signature peplum waists are still present), but more layer-able and casual — think ankle-grazing white shirtdresses, airy puff-sleeved dresses stripped of any excess and oversized cable knits styled with nothing else.

"In this collection, you will see a lot of our classic Brock silhouettes, but with a more pared down sensibility — we are really thinking of our woman, and how she will want to dress over the coming months," Brock told Fashionista via e-mail. "Comfort is of course important during this time, and this collection offers that, just with some more elevated classics to bring into your everyday life."

Vassar added: "Whether she is hosting intimate dinners at home or working and taking Zoom meetings, we wanted to provide her with beautiful pieces that she can live in, but still feel confident wearing."

Also, the imagery — featuring a lone model wearing the vintage-inspired silhouettes, rendered in muted colors and prints, posing against a brutal, rocky seaside — feels reminiscent of films like "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" or the trailer for the upcoming Kate Winslet/Saoirse Ronan romance drama, "Ammonite." Which, to be clear, is a big point in the brand's favor.

See the full Brock Collection Spring 2021 line in the gallery below.

15 Gallery 15 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.