Brother Vellies Is Hiring A Store & Retail Operations Manager In New York, NY

About Brother Vellies:

Brother Vellies was founded in 2013 with the goal of keeping traditional African design practices, and techniques alive while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs. Now handmade across the globe, Brother Vellies creates luxury accessories that celebrate cultural histories and timeless design.

Toronto-native and New York City-transplant, Creative Director and Founder Aurora James amassed an impressive resume of fashion industry experience prior to starting Brother Vellies. Her background in fashion, journalism, art, music, photography, and horticulture joins a forever-passion for artisanship, design, and humanitarianism to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces that will remain in your wardrobe forever.

Job Description:

Brother Vellies is looking for someone who is a self-starter, organized, personable, and a quick thinker to join our team and oversee all retail operations for the brand including our physical store located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, as well as our direct-to-consumer operations on BrotherVellies.com. This person should be enthusiastic, friendly, energetic, and a creative problem solver with a genuine desire to provide outstanding customer service. This person will be responsible for all sales activities in our Greenpoint boutique and online at BrotherVellies.com including but not limited to:

Retail/Ecommerce:

Demonstrating outstanding customer service

Keeping the product floor stocked, creating displays, and keeping the stock area organized

Must have a general working knowledge of Shopify and be able to keep inventory and product information up-to-date

Fulfill DTC customer orders in a timely manner

Develop a working knowledge of the brand, as well as current and past product styles

Responsible for maintaining the customer service email inboxes and answering the store telephone in a courteous manner

Lead responsibilities for our annual sample sale

Office/Store Responsibilities:

Maintain store appearance, organization and tidiness

Visual merchandising of in store product assortment

Hire and manage supplemental retail staff, as well as manage employee invoicing

Keep retail supplies stocked

Monitor incoming bills and invoices in relation to the store

Requirements:

Physical demands: This position can involve constant motion, talking, listening, lifting and reaching for items, and standing for at least two consecutive hours. May occasionally involve stooping, kneeling, crouching, and climbing ladders

Available to work a variety of hours, which may include some early mornings, evenings, and weekends

Ability to work as part of a team and take initiative independent of direct supervision

Ability to multi-task while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of business

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@brothervellies.com, subject line Store & Retail Operations Manager.