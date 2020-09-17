Riccardo Tisci Stages a Runway Performance in the Woods for Burberry's Spring 2021 Collection

He collaborated with artist Anne Imhof on a show that featured live music, choreography and, of course, clothes.

The finale from Burberry's Spring 2021 show. Photo: Courtesy of Burberry

Riccardo Tisci opened London Fashion Week on Thursday with a runway show-cum-performance for Burberry set in the woods, combining live music, art, dancing and, of course, clothes.

"It began with a thought of British summertime; embracing the elements with a trench coat on the beach mixing with the sand and the water," Tisci said, in a press release. "I envisioned the people of this space, like the lighthouse keeper, and a love affair between a mermaid and a shark, set against the ocean, then brought to land." He dubbed the collection "In Bloom."

That mythology translated onto the clothing itself through fabrics, silhouettes, techniques and colors that harken back to a nautical theme — think trench coats in rubberized cotton, fishermen-inspired trousers, sheer chiffon and ruffled tulle layers and lots of blues. More literally, some looks bear graphics of sea maidens, merpeople, sharks and lighthouses.

Burberry's chief creative officer collaborated with artist Anne Imhof on the debut, which saw models and performers moving around each other, choreographed in a way that mimicked the ebb and flow of the ocean, as Eliza Douglas performed live on a stage.

Other motifs included circles, which were seen on both the clothes and in the set. Tisci considered them "hugely symbolic," as he "was thinking about regeneration, about dynamic youth, about nature constantly recreating itself, always growing and evolving, always alive."

The spring line "is focused and refined — one vision, one story," Tisci continued. "This is the essence of both Burberry’s identity and my own creativity. Reaffirming the codes of Burberry – my codes of Burberry, our DNA."

See every look from Burberry's Spring 2021 collection in the gallery below.

