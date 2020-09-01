Must Read: Chadwick Boseman's Impact on Male Celebrity Style, Exploring Fashion's 'Lost Season'

Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 ESPYS. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

An appreciation of Chadwick Boseman's impact on male celebrity style

Tom + Lorenzo paid homage to Chadwick Boseman after his tragic passing by taking a look back at his many bold style choices. The post asserts that he "redefined celebrity male style in the space of a few years" and that, with help from stylist Ashley Weston, he "recreated the image of the Black male star and influenced so many other men — sports stars, movie stars, TV stars and an army of fans — by showing them that self-expression, high style and Blackness can all work together to produce moments of pure fashion beauty and envelope-pushing masculinity." {Tom + Lorenzo}

Fashion reflects on 'The Lost Season' and the future of the industry

Cathy Horyn of New York Magazine's The Cut interviewed designers and fashion executives, including Marc Jacobs, Alessandro Michele, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Demna Gvasalia for a series on "The Lost Season," a reflection on the state and future of the industry in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. "The people I most respect in the industry did not waste this spring and summer, even if their workflow was wildly disrupted," she writes in the introduction. "I wanted to survey them about the future of fashion but also its recent past — what works and what doesn't." {The Cut}

The Washington Post's Robin Givhan examines fashion's racial reckoning

In a new piece for The Washington Post, Robin Givhan explores the ways fashion leaders are trying to become more inclusive and respond to racism in the industry, interviewing the likes of Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Marco Bizzarri of Gucci, Virgil Abloh, Aurora James and Kevan Hall of the Black Design Collective. "Creating an inclusive culture is a high hurdle, and knowing when a company has cleared it is, in many ways, subjective," writes Givhan. "How will the fashion industry know when it has succeeded?" {The Washington Post}

Yelp takes the 15 Percent Pledge

Yelp announced its commitment to the 15 Percent Pledge as part of the organization's rollout of its 'Consumer Commitment' initiative. The company has promised to increase representation and visibility of Black-owned businesses through a series of concrete actions. Meanwhile, the 'Consumer Commitment' element will encourage consumers to take inventory of spending power and the businesses they purchase from, calibrate that spending so that 15% of it goes toward Black-owned businesses, and donate $15 a month to the 15 Percent Pledge. {Fashionista inbox}

How influencers are protecting themselves from brands

"In the past, a brand might have had the upper hand, retaining the ability to cancel a deal at any time," writes Alexandra Mondalek in a new piece for Business of Fashion exploring the changing tides of this power dynamic. "Now, it's the talent themselves who are holding brands accountable for marketing snafus, internal organizational controversies and other actions that influencers and their management feel are misaligned with their own brands and underscore their work — or at least, trying to." {Business of Fashion}

Michael Kors encourages voter engagement

On Tuesday, Michael Kors announced Your Voice Matters, a campaign "aimed at encouraging voter registration and participation in the upcoming 2020 presidential election." The brand will be releasing a Michael Michael Kors T-Shirt and Michael Kors Collection sweater, with 100% of profits from both benefitting the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The pieces will be available this month on MichaelKors.com and in select Michael Kors retail stores. {Fashionista Inbox}

