Chanel Is Taking Its Métiers D'Art Show on the Road Again — But It's Staying Close to Home

The French fashion house will stage its annual off-calendar show at a chateau in the Loire Valley this December.

Looks from the Chanel Métiers d'Art 2019 collection. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After returning to Paris last December, Chanel's Métiers D'Art show is going on the road again for 2021 offering — but it's staying close to home.

Over the last decade, Chanel has taken its Métiers D'Art collection across the globe, to places like Hamburg, Dallas and Shanghai. But the fashion house announced on Tuesday that the 2021 show, which celebrates the handiwork of the house's ateliers, will take place at the Château de Chenonceau in the Loire Valley on Dec. 1.

A view of Chateau Chenonceau from the River Cher. Photo: Guillaume Souvant/AFP/Getty Images

The Loire Valley is a little over a two-hour drive from the French capital and is famed for its vineyards and medieval castles. The brand picked one of the region's most popular Renaissance-style fortresses, which spans the River Cher.

Chanel's most recent Métiers D'Art show was staged in Paris, at the Grand Palais, in December. According to WWD, the upcoming runway in the Loire Valley will have an audience "unless the situation and consequent health obligations change in the interim."

The question now remains whether the collection — which will be the second métiers designed by Virginie Viard — can measure up to beauty of this architectural masterpiece.

