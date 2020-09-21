Chioma Nnadi Named Editor of Vogue.com

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Chioma Nnadi has moved up the Vogue masthead. The magazine announced Monday that its current Fashion News Director will replace Stuart Emmrich, who announced his departure in July, as the Editor of Vogue.com. In her new role, Nnadi will oversee all of Vogue's digital content.

"I am so thrilled that Chioma will be the new editor of Vogue.com," said Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and the artistic director of Condé Nast, in an official release. "Above all we know her as someone who intuitively understands fashion and brings to it a genuine love of discovery. She looks in unexpected places and all over the world to find out who is doing the best work and who we should be celebrating now. I absolutely rely on her eye and her cosmopolitanism and her taste. Even better, she is forward looking and understands that Vogue needs to reach new audiences and do so in new ways."

Nnadi started her career at the features desk of the Evening Standard Magazine in London, before moving to New York to write for Trace, an independent style magazine. She then went on to work as the Style Director at Fader and landed at Vogue as a fashion writer in 2010. Nnadi was named Fashion News Director in 2014 and has stayed in that position up until her newly announced promotion.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.