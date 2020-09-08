Chloe X Halle Talk About the Power of Black Music in New Cosmopolitan Cover Story

"Music has been such a healer for the Black community since the beginning of time," Halle says.

Chloe x Halle for Cosmopolitan. Photo: Ramona Rosales/Courtesy of Cosmopolitan

The drop of Chloe x Halle's newest album "Ungodly Hour" was a bright spot in a year that desperately needs more bright spots. Their VMAs performance was the best thing to happen to the digital version of the awards show. And now the musical duo have something else to brighten their fans' day: A new magazine cover story, this time for Cosmopolitan.

The Beyoncé protégés were photographed by Ramona Rosales in a range of fall fashion, wearing a combination of fitted knits and crystal-encrusted bodysuits. In the accompanying cover story, written by Lakin Starling, the sisters talk about their song-writing process, their upcoming films (Chloe in "The Georgetown Project," Halle as Ariel in the live-action version of "The Little Mermaid"), and their relationship with one another ("whenever we're apart, I feel like my right arm is missing," says Halle).

They also talked about releasing their album in a year fraught with pain for Black Americans, and their hope that their musical offering could be some kind of balm.

"Music has been such a healer for the Black community since the beginning of time," Halle said. "Maybe it could help some people distract their minds from quarantine and what’s going on in the world today with hope and positivity."

See more images from Chloe x Halle's cover shoot below, and check out the full story on Cosmopolitan.

