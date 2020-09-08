Must Read: Chrissy Teigen Covers 'Marie Claire,' The Pros and Cons of Dressing Politicians

Chrissy Teigen on the Fall 2020 cover of "Marie Claire." Photo: Lauren Dukoff

Chrissy Teigen covers Marie Claire

Chrissy Teigen fronts the fall 2020 issue of Marie Claire in a billowy, scarlet Balmain gown. Her interview with Alyse Whitney inside the magazine is equally as bold as the fashion worn on the cover, with the model-turned-author opening up about raising Black children in 2020 and why she's voting for Joe Biden in November. Teigen also talks going offline and how therapy changed her life. {Marie Claire}

The pros and cons of dressing politicians

While dressing a political figure can help a brand gain national exposure and boost sales, it can also lead to occasional backlash. In a new piece for Business of Fashion, Chavie Lieber delves into the risks and rewards of dressing political figures. "With the rise of social media and a heightened sense of activism, more shoppers are hyper-tuned into the style choices of the political figures they idolize," Lieber writes. "For designers, this can pose a serious challenge: who do you dress, and what do you do when someone whose values don't align with yours flaunts your collection?" {Business of Fashion}

Tom Ford talks CFDA, 2020 election and the future of fashion

Bridget Foley's latest diary entry for WWD features a conversation with CFDA chairman Tom Ford. The pair discuss everything from the designer's views on the upcoming election to his optimism regarding the eventual reawakening of fashion interest: "I have hope that when this is over there will be a bit of a boom in terms of people rushing out to buy things." Ford also opens up about the changes he's made to the CFDA in response to Covid-19 and the long-overdue cultural reckoning on race. {WWD}

Designers create merch for Biden campaign

Several top designers in the U.S. have teamed up to create merch for Joe Biden's campaign. Dubbed Believe in Better, the collection features crewneck sweatshirts and tie-dyed T-shirts from the likes of Aurora James, Carly Cushnie, Gabriela Hearst and Jonathan Cohen. Accessories in the form of scarfs, totes, jewelry and hats by designers Joseph Altuzurra, Thom Browne and Victor Glemaud are also available. You can shop the full collection here. {Fashionista inbox}

Several models are suing Moda Operandi and Vogue for unauthorized image use

The Fashion Law reports that a group of 44 models represented by Next Management filed an 87-page compliant in a New York federal court this month claiming that both Moda Operandi and Vogue "broadly" used images of them despite knowing that their authorization was required. According to the legal document, the models claim that the retailer and publication used their images for "trade, advertising and commercial purposes." The plaintiffs are now seeking compensatory and exemplary damages, as well as a permanent injunction to bar the defendants from making such alleged unauthorized uses of their images in the future. {The Fashion Law}

