Great Outfits in Fashion History: '90s Cindy Crawford in Black Leather

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

With all that's going on in the world, it's nice to look back at simpler times, including times of aesthetically simpler fashion, like the '90s. In addition to being an iconic beauty, supermodel Cindy Crawford also nailed the era's minimalism, looking chic-yet-sexy at every turn.

There are many great outfits to choose from, but I find myself drawn to this all-black look from September 1999 featuring a romantic off-the-shoulder top and a sleek ankle-length leather skirt. Her understated sandals, brownish and relaxed, half-up/half-down hair keep the look from feeling too severe or "The Matrix"-y. It's pretty much exactly how I'd want to dress for a Los Angeles fall this year, in the event that I'd actually have somewhere to go.

If you're feeling optimistic, shop a few similar skirts in the gallery, below.

