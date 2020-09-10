Must Read: Condé Nast Drops Some Claims in Lawsuit Against Stefano Tonchi, Marc Jacobs and Ava Nirui Discuss Creative Partnership

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Condé Nast reportedly drops some claims in its lawsuit against Stefano Tonchi

WWD reports that Advance Publications Inc., Condé Nast's parent company, is dropping two of the claims — of breach of confidentiality and of breach of employment agreement — in its countersuit against Stefano Tonchi, who sued his former employer following W's sale to Surface Media in 2019. (W is now partly owned by Bustle Digital Group.) The publisher is apparently doing so because it believes the discovery process around these claims could "reveal confidential business information," per a letter sent by the company's lawyers to the judge overseeing the case; it's moving forward with claims of breach of loyalty and of terminating Tonchi "for cause." Read more updates over at WWD. {WWD}

Marc Jacobs and @avanope discuss collaboration

The latest product of Marc Jacobs and Ava Nirui (aka @avanope)'s ongoing creative partnership is a line called Heaven, which is rooted in product but is more broadly an exploration of and creative outlet for '90s pop culture nostalgia and references. Emma Hope Allwood discussed the project, plus inspirations, approach to collaboration and more, with Jacobs and Nirui themselves for Dazed. {Dazed}

Meet the emergency room nurse turning his fashion dreams into a reality

In Business of Fashion, Chantal Fernandez spotlights Oluwole Olosunde, an emergency department trauma nurse in New York City by night and a fashion entrepreneur visiting Garment District factories and fulfilling orders by day. He's not only the founder of the streetwear and home line Against Medical Advice, but he's also the person behind the ready-to-wear label We Are the World. Olosunde talks balancing both careers amid a pandemic, his goals with his brands and his broader ambitions in the industry. {Business of Fashion}

Teen Vogue photographs Black roller skaters for its September edition

As part of its What Is Fashion Now? September 2020 package, Teen Vogue photographed Black female roller skaters in California wearing vibrant, colorful looks, shot by Carissa Gallo and styled by Michelle Li — while on their skates, of course. The accompanying profile by Tiana Reid discusses the history of Black skating and its ties to civil rights activism, and speaks to these women about their love of skating, its community and the impact of social media has had on it. {Teen Vogue}

Slow Factory Foundation launches free online sustainability classes for BIPOC students

Céline Semaan's Slow Factory Foundation is introducing a program of free, online sustainability-focused coursework for BIPOC students, taught by Black, brown, Indigenous and minority ethnic experts. It's offered through the organization's Open Education Initiative, a continuation and expansion of its popular Study Hall conferences and Sustainability Literacy classes. Admissions open today, with the program officially starting on Sept. 18. You can learn more about it (and apply) here. {Fashionista Inbox}

Disclosure: The author of this story was an employee at Condé Nast from 2017 to 2019.

