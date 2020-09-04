Great Outfits in Fashion History: Dakota Johnson in Angelic Dior

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I love Dakota Johnson for so many reasons: her hilarious and dry sense of humor, her immaculate bangs, her iconic Ellen DeGeneres call-out... But for the purposes of this website, at least, what I love most about Dakota — I call her Dakota, because in my mind we are friends, of course — is her sense of style. That's no surprise, since the actor works with Kate Young, one of the best stylists in Hollywood. Together, the two have mastered red-carpet dressing, making fearless choices that are often interesting and rich in texture.

One such outfit that I think about often is the white lace Dior dress Johnson wore to a photocall to promote "Suspiria," a film I refuse to see, because I cannot abide horror of any kind, but in which I hear she is great (obviously, because she's also an extremely talented artist) at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. Between the caged bust and the variety of stitches in the lace, there's a lot going on in this look from the brand's Resort 2019 collection, and all of it is stunning.

Then, instead of going for a head-to-toe look — boring! — Young and Johnson added in a pair of strappy ecru heels by Gucci, a brand which, as I have said before right here on this very website, was made for Dakota Johnson to wear on the red carpet. (She has also long been a face for Gucci's Bloom fragrance.) And on the beauty front, things were pretty simple, with easygoing hair, a fresh face of makeup and a pop of red on the manicure and pedicure. Perfection.

I know the old rules say to never wear white after Labor Day, but how long has it been since anyone has actually cared about that? Copy my bestie Dakota (D, call me, let's catch up soon!) and wear one of these dresses long after the coals of your summer barbecues have died out.

