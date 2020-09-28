Must Read: Milan Fashion Week Focused on Reality, Meet the Women Decolonizing Sustainable Fashion

Plus, Andrew Bolton says delaying the Met's "About Time" costume exhibition changed it for the better.

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Reality had a starring role at Milan Fashion Week

Fashion shows are often known for being ostentatious and over-the-top, but at Milan Fashion Week, there was more of a focus on reality than fantasy this season, writes Angelo Flaccavento. It was about "the discombobulating reality of life suddenly piercing the secluded worlds of fashion designers," he says. {Business of Fashion}

Meet the women decolonizing "sustainable" fashion

As the "sustainable" fashion space reckons with its white-washed history, learning from BIPOC leaders is proving more and more important. Meet 15 stylists, activists, designers and more committed to decolonizing "sustainable" fashion, as curated by Georgia Murray. {Refinery29}

Andrew Bolton discusses how the delayed opening of "About Time" changed the exhibition

As much as the delayed opening of the Met's "About Time" exhibition at the Costume Institute is a result of the disaster that is the pandemic, curator Andrew Bolton says it's created an opportunity to refine the show. He's tweaked things, added more BIPOC designers and integrated pieces from more recent collections, including Fall 2020. {Vogue}

Prabal Gurung launches new lifestyle brand at Walmart

Prabal Gurung is bringing his signature bright colors and optimism to a new line called Impower, which launched Monday at Walmart. Each collection will feature a philanthropic component to raise funds for various charities, according to a release from the brand. The first collection, a series of face masks, is tied to a donation to the CDC Foundation. {Fashionista inbox}

How beauty salons are navigating reopening amid Covid-19

Nail and hair salons are reopening in states like New York and New Jersey, but it's far from business as usual, writes Arabelle Sicardi. Many small businesses haven't made it. Those that have are investing more in PPE and in extra space so they can book appointments outside to decrease the risk of Covid-19 transmission. {Teen Vogue}

