Dolce & Gabbana Takes Inspiration From Handmade Crafts for Spring 2021

Looks from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

Due to factory shutdowns earlier this year, designers have had to get resourceful for Spring 2021. Dolce & Gabbana exercised its thrifty muscle by showing a patchwork-heavy collection at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, complete with just about every fabric and pattern that exists.

Each look resembled a DIY crafts project. There were stripes peppered with polka dots, which were then layered over floral brocade on something as simple as a pleated mini skirt; there were jeans that married denim and lace; there was a seemingly confused blazer that couldn't decide between leopard spots or a tropical palm print.

The show notes indicate that the garments were sewn together by an artisan "in a distinctive way according to shapes and colors, allowing each piece of fabric to create its own story." The clashing result is somewhat fitting theme for an uncertain time.

See every look from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

