Great Outfits in Fashion History: Donald Glover in a Groovy Gucci Suit

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

What's not to love about Donald Glover? Between writing, producing and acting in Hollywood and his music career under the moniker Childish Gambino, he has established himself as one of his generation's greatest talents, period. And, for the purposes of this website, he's also given us hit after fearless hit on the red carpet — a welcome change in a sea of otherwise boring menswear looks. (Plus, I just think he's really hot. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯)

Glover works with stylist Ilaria Urbinati on his statement-making fashion choices, which often land him on best-dressed lists. It's hard to pick a favorite, but an all-time great has to be the brown velvet Gucci suit Glover wore to the 2017 Golden Globes, where he took home a handful of awards for his work on "Atlanta."

It's true that the Italian brand is typically known for more ornately embellished pieces, but even in its relative simplicity, Glover's look stood out: The suit, paired with a big bow tie, flirts with the idea of '70s style without going costume, and the rich texture keeps it feeling appropriate for the formal location, even if brown might not be a go-to shade. And the contrast of the plush velvet with the high-shine patent of his black oxfords is just *chef's kiss* stuff.

I myself am not a suit girl, but I love velvet, especially in cozy fall months. Shop some of my favorite plush pieces:

