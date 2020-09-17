Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty Is Hiring A Client Relations Associate In New York, NY

Luxury skincare brand, Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty, is seeking a Client Relations Associate to join our small (but rapidly growing) team in New York. Founded by celebrity NYC plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan, Scientific Beauty is widely regarded as the best in luxury, medical-grade skincare. Drawing on her experience treating patients from around the globe, Dr. Devgan has designed her products with clean, medical-grade beauty in mind: clinically proven ingredients with demonstrated efficacy and free from animal testing, additives, and impurities. From her cult-favorite lip-plumping gloss that has sold out nine times to her eyelash growth serum to her skin-changing serums and creams, each Dr. Devgan product is thoughtfully designed to bring the science of skin to the beauty of you.

The Client Relations Associate will report directly to the Skin Care Coordinator and will be responsible for fulfilling online orders and communicating with customers via phone, email, and Instagram DM. This role requires a high level of attention to detail and strong organizational skills. Critical-thinking and problem solving is essential. We are looking for candidates who are genuinely passionate and knowledgeable about the skincare and beauty industries. The Client Relations Associate must enjoy talking to people and feel comfortable conversing about products and ingredients to help others achieve skincare success!

The person in this position will be an incredibly valuable member of our team as we expand our Direct to Consumer ECommerce presence. This is a high growth position with tremendous potential and we are looking for candidates who are committed to our growing business.

Responsibilities Include:

Fulfilling ECommerce orders with precision and accuracy.

Monitoring and tracking shipments.

Fulfilling large Wholesale orders and ensuring the safe arrival of delicate products.

Tracking inventory and supply chain.

Communicating with customers via email, phone, and Instagram DM with a positive and upbeat attitude.

Discussing Scientific Beauty products with current and potential customers.

Addressing customer issues and resolving them efficiently and effectively.

Managing accounts and relationships with USPS, FedEx, and UPS.

Role Requirements:

Minimal experience required, ideal position for a recent college graduate.

A positive attitude, strong communication skills, and excellent attention to detail are non-negotiables.

Comfortable conducting written and verbal communications.

Team player who is comfortable working cross-functionally and helping with ad hoc duties.

A calm and professional demeanor even when under pressure.

A high level of product knowledge and passion for skincare.

Past customer service experience is preferred but not required.

Experience with Shopify and/or Squarespace preferred but not required.

To Apply, please click here.