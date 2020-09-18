Eckhaus Latta Presented a Pared-Back Live Show for Spring 2021

A look from Eckhaus Latta's Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Darian DiCianno for BFA/Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta

While some brands have gone all-out on creating vibrant video stand-ins for the runway and others have opted for a socially-distanced outside extravaganza this season, Eckhaus Latta opted for something in between the two extremes.

The label showed its clothing on models on a makeshift "runway" underneath the Manhattan Bridge in New York on Friday, which was livestreamed, but the whole affair was much more low-key than a normal show. According to the show notes, models did their own makeup, and then proceeded to walk masked before an audience of what appeared to be no one. (Although media and influencer invitations were not widely distributed, a few members of the press — think Vanessa Friedman of the New York Times — were present to watch it all in person.)

The collection itself, which was about half as large as last season's, was rendered in shades of brown and green. It featured a range of brand signatures including slinky knits and uniquely-dyed pants, in addition to some unexpected crochet moments.

See every look from the Eckhaus Latta Spring 2021 collection below.

