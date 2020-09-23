Great Outfits in Fashion History: Emma Stone in Dior Haute Couture by Raf Simons

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 24, Raf Simons will make his debut as co-creative director of Prada, his highly-anticipated return to womenswear following his exit of Calvin Klein in late 2018. (He recently announced he'll be introducing women's to his beloved namesake label for Spring 2021, which will debut in October.) It's an exciting moment, for sure — and one that's been hyped up pretty much since it was revealed he'd be joining Miuccia Prada at the helm of the Italian brand.

Naturally, I've been preparing for the event by looking back at some of my favorite Raf Simons red carpet moments from over the years, starting with Emma Stone's Dior Haute Couture tuxedo gown from the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Of course, the idea of a suiting-inspired dress is not new (nor was it at that time). But the contrast between the sharp tailoring of the longline jacket with the minimal, sheer black tulle — cut into a square neckline and cascading down into a light but long train — just really worked.

We'll have to wait and see which celebrities serve as muses for Simons during this new era — but in the meantime, we can shop dresses inspired by some of his past red-carpet moments. See some of our favorites, below.

