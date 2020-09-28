How Much Does Your Fashion Job Pay?

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Phew, it's been quite a year, huh? Of the many things that feel precarious right now, financial security and being paid fairly are definitely among them for many of us, which is why we're all the more interested in getting a snapshot of what fashion industry salaries look like right now.

Each year, we conduct a survey of industry professionals to find out what they're earning. Once again, we're asking you *insert Bernie Sanders meme here* to take two minutes to fill out this short and completely anonymous questionnaire — and tell your friends and colleagues to do the same. We take none of your personal information and won't let anyone know where you work or what you make. But when we compile and release the results in a few weeks, you'll be able to see, generally, what others at your level, in your field, are making on average in 2020. Not only does it help those starting out know what to expect, but it also provides some transparency into what others at your level are making so that you may get a better sense of what you're worth.

We also added a couple new questions to gain insight into how the pandemic has really impacted fashion-industry jobs and their salaries this year. Even if you've been laid off, gone freelance or had your salary reduced, we'd love to hear from you. With the knowledge that women and BIPOC are historically underpaid, we're also asking for your race and gender identities, so we can share if and how they impact average salaries today.

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE

