Must Read: Are Fashion Schools Worth the Price? Noyette Is a Sustainably Made & Size-Inclusive Women's Clothing Brand Made in L.A.

Photo: Alain Jocard/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

SPONSORED: Noyette is a sustainably made & size-inclusive women's clothing brand made in L.A.

Noyette is a sustainably made and size-inclusive women's clothing brand made in Los Angeles, California featuring feminine florals and minimalist styles in bold colors that are fashion forward — all made from high-quality deadstock fabric, in order to reduce their footprint and make use of overage fabric already in existence. By utilizing deadstock fabric, each print and color is limited edition for the size run created. Noyette offers a size inclusive expanded size range of XXS - XXL in every style because they believe fashion should not be limited. As a body-positive brand, Noyette hopes to expand the size ranges even further in the future. Made sustainably in California with inclusive sizing, Noyette offers high-end-quality garments all at a more accessible price point with each style priced under $300. Each of the dresses in their first collection is named after a street in NYC, L.A. and SF, inspired by the cities and the founder, Riley Bennett's time there. From the Fillmore (a minimalist and sophisticated satin t-shirt dress), to the West 82nd (a floral printed smocked midi dress with pockets), there is a bold playfulness to each dress made to make a statement. It goes beyond just fashion, though. For every order, 10% of each order value is donated to a charitable organization. This is not for a limited time period either, Noyette is committed to always giving back for all orders. Currently, The Loveland Foundation, Planned Parenthood, Campaign Zero and The James Beard foundation are featured as organizations customers can donate a portion of their order to. {Noyette}

Are fashion schools worth the high price tag?

The global health pandemic has drastically altered how fashion schools operate, as graduate shows came to halt and students weren't given opportunities to meet with industry insiders. In a new piece for Business of Fashion, Daphne Milner explores whether these costly tuitions are worth not having many of the benefits of an in-person education. Milner also delves into the relevance of several elite fashion institutions, which have come under fire for their failure to address allegations of systemic racism and classism. {Business of Fashion}

Amazon partners with Oscar de la Renta to launch luxury shopping

Luxury Stores, a shop-in-shop feature on Amazon's mobile app, launched Tuesday with Oscar de la Renta as its first high-end label. Vogue's Nicole Phelps reports that more established and emerging ready-to-wear, accessories and beauty brands are expected to join the new platform in the near future. {Vogue}

Brandon Maxwell celebrates five years with limited-edition capsule collections

Brandon Maxwell will release two limited-edition capsule collections this week in honor of the brand's five-year anniversary. The first — which drops Tuesday night — re-imagines denim staples, while the second — which comes out Thursday — revives five looks from the designer's Spring 2016 and Fall 2016 collections. In an interview with WWD's Bridget Foley, Maxwell talks the new denim-based range and why his classic relaunch feels appropriate since his customers are still dressing up. {Fashionista inbox}

Emily Ratajkowski on owning her own image

In a very powerful personal essay for The Cut, Emily Ratajkowski candidly writes about owning her image and consent, as well as what it feels like to be captured by the lens of cameras wielded by men hoping to sell her photo for a hefty sum. "All these men, some of whom I knew intimately and others I'd never met, were debating who owned an image of me," Ratajkowski writes. "I've become more familiar with seeing myself through the paparazzi's lenses than I am with looking at myself in the mirror. And I have learned that my image, my reflection, is not my own." {The Cut}

Schutz pivots to lower price point model

Brazil-based footwear label Schutz announced Tuesday that it will be shifting to a lower price point model to make collections more accessible to a wider audience. According to a statement from the company, future collections "will include more leisure and casual styles." Sneakers will now retail for $78, sandals for $98 and boots for $158. {Fashionista inbox}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.