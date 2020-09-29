The 29 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in September

Photo: imaxtree

We're barely into fall and we're already steering our shopping lists into cozy territory. In the footwear department, that meant purchasing a pair of shearling-lined Birkenstock sandals and super-soft cotton socks, while on the outerwear front, it meant gravitating towards duvet-like coats and fuzzy shirt jackets. When it came to accessories, our money went to buying more printed face masks, a fluffy scarf and a velvet headband. See (and shop) all the things Fashionista editors bought — or added to their wish lists — in the gallery below:

