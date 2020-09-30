The 24 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in September

Including reusable eye masks that are as simple as they are genius and subtle makeup picks we've been relying on for all our Zoom meetings.

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

As we make the transition from is-it-too-early-to-be-surrounding-myself-with-everything-pumpkin month to no-it's-officially-required-to-surround-yourself-with-pumpkins-while-watching-"Hocus-Pocus"-on-repeat month, team Fashionista is taking a moment to reflect on September — and the beauty and wellness discoveries we made over the last four weeks. (We had to do something to cope with the New York Fashion Week that wasn't and escape the frenetic news cycle, okay?)

This month's finds include reusable eye masks that are as simple as they are genius, curl-boosting and intensely reparative hair treatments, subtle makeup picks we've been relying on for all our Zoom meetings, complexion-soothing serums and more. Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

