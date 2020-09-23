Fendi's Spring 2021 Show Was All About Family

Looks from the Fendi Spring 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

A lot of eyes are on Fendi right now, as the Italian fashion house recently announced that Kim Jones would officially replace Karl Lagerfeld as artistic director of women's haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections, starting with Fall 2021. On Wednesday, during Milan Fashion Week, Silvia Venturini Fendi — who's been heading up those departments since Lagerfeld's passing — presented the brand's Spring 2021 line, which is inspired by family (fitting, as she's the granddaughter of its founders), as well personal reflection (timely).

"Time spent with family — generations reunited at home in Rome — is a catalyst for quiet introspection: at the window or in the garden, watching the world go by," the show notes read. "From the inside looking out, and the outside looking in, shadows and reflections are cast across the collections." That manifests quite literally for Spring 2021: There are sheer layers obfuscating prints and patterns underneath (on both apparel and handbags), there are embellishments such as feathers and quilting meant to represent family heirlooms and there are updates on silhouettes typically worn in the comfort of one's home, such as apron dresses, house coats and tunics.

"Acknowledging the gravity of a moment, clothes tell stories of the rigor of Italian craft and the emotion of our universal experience — Fendi workmanship applied under surreal circumstances," the brand says.

These themes extended to the show itself, too. The venue was decorated with white curtains blowing in a breeze, projections meant to mimic the views you might see outside of window and cozy sofas as seating. Then, the cast was filled with famous faces — including Ashley Graham walking her first Fendi runway, and Paloma Elsesser and Jill Kortleve returning to it — as well as model relatives: Edie and Olympia Campbell, Cecilia and Lucas Chancellor and Philippe and Dries Haseldonckx.

See every look from Fendi's Spring 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

68 Gallery 68 Images

