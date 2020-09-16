Must Read: Plus-Size Trailblazers on the Future of Fashion, Antoine Gregory Launches Black Fashion Fair

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Plus-size trailblazers on the future of fashion

As part of Teen Vogue's "What Is Fashion Now?" series, Gianluca Russo interviews seven plus-size trailblazers to get their take on the future of the industry. Find out what Tess Holliday, Gabi Gregg, Cece Olisa, Lauren Chan, Kellie Brown, Danielle Williams-Eke and Rochelle Brock have to say on the matter. {Teen Vogue}

Antoine Gregory launches Black Fashion Fair

Fed up with seeing Black designers get skipped over for the same opportunities as their white counterparts, consultant Antoine Gregory decided to take things into his own hands by launching Black Fashion Fair, a platform and conceptual trade fair for Black designers. Gregory gives Essence's Nandi Howard the exclusive scoop on his new venture. {Essence}

Where does fashion go next?

That's the question Elle is asking in its broad-reaching package, which explores how everything from the Covid-19 crisis to the Black Lives Matter movement are impacting the industry today. There are interviews with designers as well as stories about where modeling is headed and how the sustainability movement is faring. {Elle}

How BTS prepped for the VMAs

K-pop supergroup BTS has long been in the process of global domination. Their most recent stop was the MTV VMAs, and of course, Vogue was there to document their every step, from late night snacks to choreography planning. {Vogue}

Decolonizing fashion's sustainability process

In a new podcast series from Conscious Chatter, dubbed "The Root," host Dominique Drakeford discusses the importance of decolonizing fashion's sustainability process. Hear the latest episode at their website. {Conscious Chatter}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.