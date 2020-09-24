Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Child

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Gigi Hadid is a mom.

The 25-year-old model and her partner, Zayn Mailk, announced on social media that she had given birth to her first child over the weekend. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," she wrote on Instagram, on a black-and-white picture of the baby grasping Malik's hand. No name has been revealed.

Malik also posted a black-and-white, close-up image of his and the baby's hands on the platform. "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful🙏🏽❤️," he captioned the image. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid confirmed she was pregnant back in April, during a (remote) appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," following speculation. "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Congratulations to the family!

