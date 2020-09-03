Must Read: Glossier Announces Black-Owned Beauty Business Grant Recipients, Meet Teen Vogue's Generation Next 2020 Designers

Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Nasty Gal

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Glossier announces 16 recipients in its inaugural Grant Initiative for Black-Owned Beauty Businesses

On Wednesday, Glossier revealed the 16 brands (out of almost 10,000 applicants) that would receive grants of $10,000, $30,000 or $50,000 as part of its initiative to support Black-owned beauty businesses. Some, like Golde and Hanahana Beauty, are already beloved and in the growth stage; others are still in their first year of business or preparing to launch. You can see and learn more about them on Glossier's blog. {Fashionista Inbox}

Teen Vogue introduces Generation Next 2020 designers

Teen Vogue shared the second class of its Generation Next program, which aims to spotlight and sustain emerging talent in the fashion industry. Sheena Sood's Abacaxi, Elliss Soloman's Elliss, Krystal Paniagua, Edvin Thompson's Theophilio and Tolu Cocker will receive "ongoing mentorship and strategic networking opportunities" from industry insiders. They'll also be featured in a virtual presentation hosted by the publication, according to a press release. "The future of fashion is evolving every day, and these designers will be among the forces making the industry for the better every step of the way," Lindsay Peoples Wagner, editor in chief of Teen Vogue, said in a statement. {Fashionista Inbox}

How Melissa Taylor is working to desegregate Minneapolis salons

Lexy Lebsack profiled Melissa Taylor of Minneapolis Beauty Lounge's Texture Academy, which offers educational workshops on styling textured hair to industry professionals, as well as to multicultural families and non-profits. Taylor discussed how the program began, how she hopes it will grow and what its impact can look like. "People let their guard down in a salon. Just sitting and watching is an opportunity to learn. I see quiet aha! moments all the time around learning about each other's hair," she said. {Beauty Independent}

Timberland has a goal to be net positive by 2030

Earlier this week, outdoor brand Timberland unveiled measures it's taking to reach its "net positive vision" — where all of its products have a net-positive impact on the environment — by 2030. This includes working towards having 100% of products be designed for circularity (i.e. made with recycled materials and with the ability to be disassembled to create something new when the consumer's done with them) and having 100% of its natural materials come from regenerative agriculture. "By following nature's lead and focusing on circular design and regenerative agriculture, we aim to tip the scales to have a net positive impact — to go beyond sustainability and help nature thrive," Colleen Vien, Timberland's director of sustainability, said in a statement. {Fashionista Inbox}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.