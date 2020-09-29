Gucci Taps A$AP Rocky, Iggy Pop and Tyler, The Creator for Rock Star-Themed Tailoring Campaign

Photo: Harmony Korine/Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci's men's tailoring campaigns are some of its most delightful, having thrice blessed us with images of Harry Styles — of him gently holding a chicken, playing with piglets and answering the phone. The brand went in a different casting direction for its 2020 imagery, tapping A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator and Iggy Pop (plus Iggy's parrot, Biggy Pop) to model the latest in Gucci suiting.

"Life of a Rock Star" sees the "three idiosyncratic musicians," as a press release notes, recreating "an archetypical rock star lifestyle" in a modernist L.A. mansion through the lens of Harmony Korine, who returns as the photographer for the campaign (which was shot in February — i.e. pre-lockdown — per Gucci).

Photo: Harmony Korine/Courtesy of Gucci

Putting these three artists together, "there is always this image of eccentricity, because they are in fact eccentric themselves," creative director Alessandro Michele, said in a statement. "A certain type of fun is also portrayed and the idea of how one's obsession with appearances can create a kind of common ground that can become a sort of brotherhood. It was beautiful to see these three men together, seemingly different but very similar."

These images are "another chapter of this journey," according to Michele: "With these campaigns, I am working on different ways of being elegant, and these three men embody this idea perfectly. I like to tell the story of elegance in completely arbitrary and unexpected ways. Perhaps elegance is something in the air that sometimes you are not even ready for. Male elegance can be unpredictable and strange."

See all the images in Gucci's 2020 men's tailoring campaign in the gallery, below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.