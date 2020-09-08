Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Indya Moore's 11-Foot Braid at the Met Gala

Indya Moore at the 2019 Met Gala. Photo: Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The 2019 Met Gala was brimming with memorable style and beauty moments, making it pretty difficult to stand out. But leave it to "Pose" star Indya Moore to totally deliver: The actor showed up in a custom glitzy metallic outfit by Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière, which was plenty stunning in its own, but it was the accompanying hair and makeup look — comprised of an 11-foot (!) braid and a gilded face mask — that really stayed with me.

Stylist Ian Bradley put together the ensemble, along with makeup artist Sherri Laurence and hairstylist Sabana Majeed. Even Bradley admitted Moore's dress wasn't exactly in keeping with the "Camp" theme all on its own — it was all about the beauty accessories. "To make this garment camp, we thought it could done with the hair," Bradley said of the look in an interview with Vogue at the time.

The half-face mask (which was much more "Phantom of the Opera" than "the year 2020") was inspired by "A Clockwork Orange," and thus incorporated clock gears as well as feathers. It framed Moore's eye and extended up toward the hair line. "I felt so precious and beautiful," Moore wrote on Instagram of the look. Laurence finished the makeup look, which she created using Pat McGrath Labs products, with a precise matte red lip.

As for that mega-impact hairstyle, Majeed crafted the ultra-long braid, studded with gold accessories and attached a gold ring toward the end, which enabled Moore to carry it like a true accessory. If Lady Gaga's penchant for hair bows back in the early 2010s taught us anything, it's that hair reimagined in accessory form is, without question, camp.

While mimicking the 11-foot braid Moore wore on the red carpet may not exactly be feasible at home for most of us, the gold eye accent and red lip absolutely are. Click through the gallery below for our beauty picks to help you pull it off, if you feel so inspired.

