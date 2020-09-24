Must Read: 'InStyle' Pays Tribute to RBG, the New Wave of Fashion Criticism

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

InStyle honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg with special issue

Following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week, InStyle released a special edition honoring her legacy. In the accompanying story (which will appear in the magazine's November 2020 print issue), Dahlia Lithwick writes about the weight of this loss, the impact of Ginsburg's work and the importance of continuing her fight. {InStyle}

The new wave of fashion criticism

Chantal Fernandez goes deep on the new wave — and format — of fashion criticism emerging online, for Business of Fashion. She talks to Luke Meagher (HauteLeMode), Pierre Alexandre M'Pelé (@pam_boy) and Ayo Ojo (The Fashion Archive) and more about how this genre of online commentary found an audience, how it differs from traditional media coverage, how it's evolved and why it matters for the greater industry discourse. {Business of Fashion}

GQ unveils "The Quality List"

This week, GQ introduced its "Quality List," a roundup of 50 menswear brands "that embody a modern idea of quality in 2020 — and are worthy of putting on your back," according to its editors. Picks include Bode, Martine Rose, Patagonia, Wales Bonner and more. {GQ}

Issa Rae is now co-owner of Sienna Naturals

Ahead of its relaunch, clean textured hair-care brand Sienna Naturals announced that Issa Rae is coming on as a co-owner. "Issa is a trailblazer and stays true to her roots and dedication to Black creators. Her looks are authentic and she fully embraces all styles you can accomplish with textured hair," Hannah Diop, founder and CEO of Sienna Naturals, said in a statement. In addition to having equity in the company, Rae will be the face of the brand. {Fashionista Inbox}

Rediscovering the influential fashion from '90s Black sitcoms

For Nylon, Christine Jean-Baptiste delves into the influence Black sitcoms from the 1990s — such as "Sister, Sister," "Moesha" and "Girlfriends" — had on trends and their lasting impact on fashion, speaking to @BrownstoneArchives's Fabiola Ching and costume designer Ceci (who was behind the wardrobe on "Sister, Sister.") {Nylon}

Karlie Kloss called out for "vote" post

Model Karlie Kloss is receiving criticism after she posted pictures of herself wearing "vote" merchandise — specifically, those viral Stuart Weitzman boots and a single "vote" earring — on Twitter. "These boots were made for voting," she wrote. Many were quick to point out her personal ties to President Donald Trump's administration, as she is married to Joshua Kushner, Jared Kushner's brother. {Paper}

