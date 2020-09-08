JADE Swim Is Hiring An Executive Fashion Assistant In New York, NY
JADE Swim is looking for someone who is organized, a problem solver, quick thinker and team player for the role of Executive Fashion Assistant. This position would be remote reporting directly to our Founder/CEO and also working with all team members in NY, LA, Palm Beach and London virtually. Looking for someone with experience in the swimwear or contemporary market. Must have 2+ years of relevant experience.
Responsibilities:
- Assist Founder/CEO with managing various aspects of the company (Production, Sales, E-Comm, PR, etc) while working directly with PR Director, VP of Sales, International Sales Showroom, Director of Operations, etc.
- Manage CEO’s schedule and calendar - including client calls/virtual meetings, business appointments, team meetings, one-to-one calls
- Organize, execute, and assist with team meetings/calls
- Administrative assistance, preparation of presentations/decks, prepare meeting agendas, taking and sending meeting notes
- Manage travel (once travel resumes)
- Manage email inbox - read, prioritize, research and route correspondence on behalf of executive; draft emails/responses, letters and documents; follow up as needed
- Oversee all business administration and communications
- Organize client and industry calls - prepare agendas
- Attend calls/meetings and take notes· Organize and maintain operations calendar keeping team on schedule & on track
- Order supplies as necessary throughout company (for e-comm, production, office, etc).
- Assist the PR team with making sure warehouse pulls are sent out/returned
Requirements:
- Ability to work as part of a team and take initiative independent of direct supervision
- Highly organized and efficient, excellent time management and problem-solving skills
- Ability to multitask, prioritize and work in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Must be tech savvy with fluency in MS Office Suite, Gmail, Excel, PowerPoint, Zoom/Skype video conferencing
- Ability to work independently with little instruction
- Should be a driven individual with natural leadership skills and a desire to support a rapidly growing business
- Ability to self manage and act with urgency
- Deep knowledge of or experience in the fashion industry
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Experience with Shopify, Apparel Magic & Joor a plus but not required
Please send resumes to operations@jadeswim.com, subject line Executive Fashion Assistant.