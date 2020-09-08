JADE Swim Is Hiring An Executive Fashion Assistant In New York, NY

JADE Swim is looking for someone who is organized, a problem solver, quick thinker and team player for the role of Executive Fashion Assistant.

JADE Swim is looking for someone who is organized, a problem solver, quick thinker and team player for the role of Executive Fashion Assistant. This position would be remote reporting directly to our Founder/CEO and also working with all team members in NY, LA, Palm Beach and London virtually. Looking for someone with experience in the swimwear or contemporary market. Must have 2+ years of relevant experience.

Responsibilities:

Assist Founder/CEO with managing various aspects of the company (Production, Sales, E-Comm, PR, etc) while working directly with PR Director, VP of Sales, International Sales Showroom, Director of Operations, etc.

Manage CEO’s schedule and calendar - including client calls/virtual meetings, business appointments, team meetings, one-to-one calls

Organize, execute, and assist with team meetings/calls

Administrative assistance, preparation of presentations/decks, prepare meeting agendas, taking and sending meeting notes

Manage travel (once travel resumes)

Manage email inbox - read, prioritize, research and route correspondence on behalf of executive; draft emails/responses, letters and documents; follow up as needed

Oversee all business administration and communications

Organize client and industry calls - prepare agendas

Attend calls/meetings and take notes· Organize and maintain operations calendar keeping team on schedule & on track

Order supplies as necessary throughout company (for e-comm, production, office, etc).

Assist the PR team with making sure warehouse pulls are sent out/returned

Requirements:

Ability to work as part of a team and take initiative independent of direct supervision

Highly organized and efficient, excellent time management and problem-solving skills

Ability to multitask, prioritize and work in a fast-paced environment

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Must be tech savvy with fluency in MS Office Suite, Gmail, Excel, PowerPoint, Zoom/Skype video conferencing

Ability to work independently with little instruction

Should be a driven individual with natural leadership skills and a desire to support a rapidly growing business

Ability to self manage and act with urgency

Deep knowledge of or experience in the fashion industry

Meticulous attention to detail

Experience with Shopify, Apparel Magic & Joor a plus but not required

Please send resumes to operations@jadeswim.com, subject line Executive Fashion Assistant.