Sponsored Story

JADE Swim Is Hiring An Executive Fashion Assistant In New York, NY

JADE Swim is looking for someone who is organized, a problem solver, quick thinker and team player for the role of Executive Fashion Assistant.
Author:
Publish date:
jadeswim_logo_FINAL

JADE Swim is looking for someone who is organized, a problem solver, quick thinker and team player for the role of Executive Fashion Assistant. This position would be remote reporting directly to our Founder/CEO and also working with all team members in NY, LA, Palm Beach and London virtually. Looking for someone with experience in the swimwear or contemporary market. Must have 2+ years of relevant experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist Founder/CEO with managing various aspects of the company (Production, Sales, E-Comm, PR, etc) while working directly with PR Director, VP of Sales, International Sales Showroom, Director of Operations, etc.
  • Manage CEO’s schedule and calendar - including client calls/virtual meetings, business appointments, team meetings, one-to-one calls
  • Organize, execute, and assist with team meetings/calls
  • Administrative assistance, preparation of presentations/decks, prepare meeting agendas, taking and sending meeting notes
  • Manage travel (once travel resumes)
  • Manage email inbox - read, prioritize, research and route correspondence on behalf of executive; draft emails/responses, letters and documents; follow up as needed
  • Oversee all business administration and communications
  • Organize client and industry calls - prepare agendas
  • Attend calls/meetings and take notes· Organize and maintain operations calendar keeping team on schedule & on track
  • Order supplies as necessary throughout company (for e-comm, production, office, etc).
  • Assist the PR team with making sure warehouse pulls are sent out/returned

Requirements:

  • Ability to work as part of a team and take initiative independent of direct supervision
  • Highly organized and efficient, excellent time management and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to multitask, prioritize and work in a fast-paced environment
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Must be tech savvy with fluency in MS Office Suite, Gmail, Excel, PowerPoint, Zoom/Skype video conferencing
  • Ability to work independently with little instruction
  • Should be a driven individual with natural leadership skills and a desire to support a rapidly growing business
  • Ability to self manage and act with urgency
  • Deep knowledge of or experience in the fashion industry
  • Meticulous attention to detail
  • Experience with Shopify, Apparel Magic & Joor a plus but not required

Please send resumes to operations@jadeswim.com, subject line Executive Fashion Assistant.

Related Stories