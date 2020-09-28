Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jessica Alba in a Juicy Couture Tracksuit and Pink Ugg Boots

Jessica Alba in Juicy Couture in New York City in 2005. Photo: Mario Magnani/Getty Images

When I was in fifth grade, there were two signifiers of status: Ugg boots and a Juicy Couture tracksuit. I didn't have either, but I was fascinated by this luxe leisure uniform. It was the first time I really thought about trends: how they're started, who starts them, the cultural and societal influences that popularize one particular item and so on. In a way, this early aughts combo taught me to view clothes as so much more than just bits of fabric that we put on our bodies every day.

We've returned to a casual uniform of sweatsuits in 2020 — though, this time, it was spurred by a pandemic, and not by celebrities like Paris Hilton. The Spring 2021 runways have confirmed the relevance of comfy, matching separates and a high fashion comeback of Ugg footwear — take Molly Goddard's platform versions — so it's only fitting that my fall moodboard has a throwback picture that features both.

My photo research on Getty led me to the most 2005 image of Jessica Alba applying lip gloss in New York City. The actress is wearing a fancy, fur-lined style of the Juicy Couture zip-up and velour pants, which are tucked into bright pink Ugg boots. The accessories make this a truly great throwback outfit: What's more "Mean Girls" era than a camo baseball cap and oversized gold hoops?

