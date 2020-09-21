Must Read: Jonathan Majors Covers 'GQ,' Ruth Bader Ginsberg's Enduring and Symbolic Style

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Jonathan Majors lands first GQ cover

Star of 'Lovecraft Country,' 'Da 5 Bloods' and 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' Jonathan Majors is coming into his stardom, and he now has the GQ cover to prove it. Majors talks to J.M. Holmes about the role of spirituality in acting, re-writing the Black Hollywood canon and more. {GQ}

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's style symbolized so much more

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday, was famous for her work pioneering gender equality in the Supreme Court. The elaborate collars she wore with her judge's robes serve as a fitting symbol for her life's work, writes Vanessa Friedman. The collars didn't "obscure... sex, or pretend it was beside the point. It was part of the point." {New York Times}

Black women embrace cottagecore

'Cottagecore' has emerged as one of the predominant aesthetics of 2020's Covid-19 summer, but all too often the trend — which features soft dresses and pastoral landscapes — centers on white women. Shanna Shipin spoke to Noemie Sérieux, creator of @cottagecoreblackgirls, to discover an alternate vision for the aesthetic. {Glamour}

Are exotic skins out of fashion?

Fur has been losing its market cachet for years now, but Covid-19 might prove to be a tipping point for exotic leathers like python, crocodile and ostrich, as some look at the ways that wet markets for animals spread disease. But the issue shouldn't be oversimplified, writes Jasmin Malik Chua — the exotics trade can actually help preserve certain environments and species. {New York Times}

Mario Dedivanovic unveils Makeup by Mario brand

Kim Kardashian West's longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is launching his first beauty brand at Sephora, reports Alexa Tietjen. The initial product offering includes "three palettes, three primer-powder sets, a hydrating translucent balm, three skin illuminators, a liquid liner, two eye pencils, a brightening pencil, five brushes and makeup remover wipes." {WWD}

Simone Rocha reflects on a decade in business

It's been 10 years since Simone Rocha started her brand — and what a year to celebrate an anniversary in. Tim Blanks chatted with the designer about drawing inspiration from Irish poets and the apocalypse and what it means to adjust to the "New Abnormal." {Business of Fashion}

Homepage photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

