Katie Grand Is Leaving 'Love'

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for LOVE Magazine

On Instagram Friday afternoon, the prolific editor and stylist Katie Grand shared a post that seemingly signified the end of her time at Love, the magazine she founded in 2009.

"Where to begin (and what a way to end)?" the caption begins. Grand goes on to reflect on her first issue of the beloved fashion magazine — which famously featured a nude Beth Ditto on the cover — and how the world has changed between then and now. She also reveals an image of this month's 24th issue, featuring Black Lives Matter protesters.

"This issue is the most important magazine I have ever produced," she writes. "It is the one I am most proud of, it is the one that means the most; it is the one that I can’t improve on. The world has changed, and I have changed, and what is important is now so clear. Telling beautiful and important stories will never change. But it's time for something new, it’s time for something different."

"Now, we are on to the next.. And it's exciting," she concludes.

Albert Read, managing director of the magazine's publisher Condé Nast Britain, confirmed Grand's departure in an announcement Friday, saying that a successor would be named "in due course."

"What Katie has achieved with LOVE — across its print, digital and social platforms — has been inspirational," Read said in a statement provided to Fashionista. "I want to thank her for 11 years of extraordinary creativity and fun. We wish her the very best for the future."

WWD reports that Grand will go onto work with the Lee Alexander McQueen Sarabande Foundation in London, and with the Red Cross.

Earlier on Friday, Grand also shared an interview conducted by Pierre A. M’Pelé (known on Twitter as @PAM_BOY), whom she recently hired as Love's senior editor. They discuss the latest issue of the magazine and its multiple covers, which she calls a "massive personal journey" after acknowledging that she'd worked primarily with white photographers throughout her career, and how it came together during the pandemic. The lengthy interview seems to offer no indication that Grand was on her way out, with M'Pelé noting at the end, "We have six weeks until we start on the next one."

In January, Grand appointed a new co-editor-in-chief of Love, Ben Cobb, formerly of Another Man.

Grand has had a lengthy and influential career in fashion editorial, at titles including Dazed & Confused, which she cofounded and edited; Pop, which she founded and edited; and The Face, which she edited. She also regularly collaborates with brands like Marc Jacobs and Prada on campaigns and runway shows.

