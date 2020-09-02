Great Outfits in Fashion History: Keke Palmer in Chromat

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Chromat

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Chromat is a brand best known for swim and activewear — inclusive, innovative and forward-thinking design that helps you look and feel great as you move. That's not to say it hasn't had some memorable, more traditional high-fashion moments: It has sent gowns down its runways, appeared on magazine covers and, yes, been worn by very stylish celebrities.

To sit front row at Chromat's Fall 2018 show during New York Fashion Week, Keke Palmer wore a look that combined the label's signature technical fabrics and futuristic shapes with more traditionally sophisticated silhouettes. The short mesh-sleeved crop top was from Chromat's Spring 2018 runway. Palmer paired it with a high-waisted pencil skirt in a similar shade of blue and black patent pointed-toe pumps. It's pretty solid inspiration for how to keep wearing your favorite swimwear long after socially-distant beach trips are over.

