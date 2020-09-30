Kerby Jean-Raymond Named Global Creative Director of Reebok

"I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work," he said.

Kerby Jean-Raymond. Photo: Aqib Answar/Courtesy of Kerby Jean-Raymond

Kerby Jean-Raymond, creator and designer of Pyer Moss, has been named Global Creative Director of Reebok.

The new position comes as the culmination of an ongoing relationship between Jean-Raymond and Reebok, which have collaborated on the Reebok by Pyer Moss collection for four years. In this new role, the designer will "provide creative leadership across all design disciplines for Reebok," according to a press release. He will become part of Reebok's senior leadership team, reporting directly to brand president Matt O'Toole.

"Kerby is a fashion visionary with a bold approach who has established himself as a leader and a passionate activist," O'Toole said, in a statement. "We are incredibly excited about the impact he will have on Reebok from a design and brand purpose perspective and for him to bring his unique voice and direction to the Reebok brand more broadly."

Jean-Raymond will work with product, global marketing and development teams at Reebok to implement his vision for the brand. In addition to all that, he's bringing a bit of the social engagement he's become known for at Pyer Moss with him: Jean-Raymond will be "at the forefront of Reebok's 'Product with Purpose' program as part of the brand's United Against Racism commitments," according to a release, which will launch next year.

"I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of Creative Direction," Jean-Raymond said. "I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work."

The first Reebok products under Jean-Raymond's direction in this new capacity will drop in 2022. The designer shows no signs of stepping back from his award-winning label Pyer Moss or his new Kering-backed platform Your Friends In New York in the meantime.

"This is certainly a big opportunity for both Reebok and for Kerby," said O'Toole. "He understands the value of our rich heritage and iconic silhouettes and how he can build on that and take Reebok in an exciting and evolved direction."

