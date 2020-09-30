Italian Makeup Brand Kiko Milano Reportedly Requested 'No Ethnics' While Casting a Campaign

"Nylon" says it has obtained an email from the brand displaying yet another example of blatant industry racism.

Kiko Milano products. Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Kiko Milano is the latest brand to be accused of blatantly racist business practices. According to a story by Sara Li for Nylon.com, the Italian cosmetics brand — which has long served as a backstage staple in Milan and launched in the U.S. in 2014 — reportedly "reached out to various modeling agencies for a 'No Ethnics' casting for an upcoming campaign."

Li obtained the full email in question, which is quoted in Nylon's story as reading, in part: "Hi guys, please let me know who you want to propose for this. The models must NOT be placed in Milan. Only younger than 25 years old. No ethnic models." The brand, which is sold stateside at Ulta, is certainly not the only beauty company to be accused of racism — but as consumers are increasingly turning their attention toward holding brands accountable for their silence, hypocrisy and obvious displays of racism, it stands out as an egregious example of the latter.

Neither Kiko Milano nor Ulta immediately responded to Fashionista's request for comment on the matter. For more on this story, visit Nylon.com to read Li's full piece.

