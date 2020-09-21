Krupp Group Is Hiring An Account Coordinator, Fashion + Digital In New York, NY

At Krupp Group, we help visionaries in fashion, lifestyle, health & wellness, beauty and travel establish cultural resonance.

Title: Account Coordinator, Fashion + Digital

Position Reports To: Account Director + Account Manager

Basic Function: Support editorial + Digital teams in managing and facilitating editorial requests, influencer requests and press opportunities for designated clients. Focus on securing product placement and features as well as coming up with out-of-the-box ways to promote the brands and garnish larger feature pieces. Additionally, your job is to oversee and manage the team’s seasonal interns.

Essential duties:

Sample Requests

o Manage sample requests for editorial + influencer requests and shoots as well as image requests and proactive product pitching across various media platforms including: print, digital, broadcast, VIP sources (depending on scope of services per client)

o Act as liaison between client and Krupp Group regarding sample inventory and manage internal client sample requests to facilitate sending and returning per client and Krupp Group’s needs

o Build positive professional relationships with media and influencers as well as clients

o Handle influencer execution on sponsored campaigns

o Log in, check in, and record editorial and sample info using Launch Metrics and Google docs

o Keep track record of outstanding samples and missed opportunities per client seasonally

Organize and prepare seasonal client mailings and giftings (as needed) including facilitating mailing addresses, maintaining gifting target lists, handling shipments, monitor social media and influencer placements, etc.

Compile monthly client reports outlining all account activity, sample / image requests, credit requests, secured coverage including editorial and digital, and upcoming coverage to have reviewed by senior team

Maintain master media and influencer contact list, updating any industry shifts, promotions and departures

Press

o Constantly monitor due press on a daily basis – utilizing Google Alerts, Instagram, Muckrack, Google search with key terms, as well as print issue subscriptions

o Request advanced copies from editorial assistants as needed

o Clip, scan and properly save secured press in a timely manner

o Confirm media impressions and/or UVM’s per press hit

o Brainstorm new and creative ways for client awareness

o Work with senior staff to distribute look books, client pitches and trend blasts

o Research up and coming influencers who are relevant in the space

o Promote client sample sales, trunk shows, in-store events, etc.

o Conduct market check-in’s with media at least twice a month in order to identify opportunities to pitch clients

o Liaise across departments to coordinate and execute preparation of agency press previews

o Support in scheduling, documenting, and confirmation of all appointments

o Greet and walk thru each collection with media maintaining notes and feedback per collection

o Support senior staff in pre and post fashion week show and/or client event preparations

o Manage all client guest, sales, personals, and media and influencer lists, format and import properly onto Launch Metrics

o Manage RSVPs for events, fashion shows, or presentations with Launch Metrics o Support front-of-house team with check-in onsiteo Monitor, clip, and keep track of post-show / event press coverage including social placements

Internship Program

Mentor and educate interns seasonally, working across departments on the hiring process

Provide managerial support and delegate projects and support activity

Organize intern welcome breakfasts and farewell events

Qualifications:

At least 2 years of experience in fashion public relations, marketing, communications

Bachelor’s degree

Has excellent writing skills and professional communication etiquette

Has exceptional interpersonal skills

Ability to multitask efficiently and manage multiple personalities is a must

Passionate, engaged, and motivated with a proven ability to work well under pressure and autonomously in fashion communications

Action-oriented, resourceful, and creative thinker who has a strong eye for detail

Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint and Outlook

Familiarity with Launch Metrics and Muckrack is preferred

To Apply: Please email your resume and cover letters in PDF to jobs@kruppgroup.com