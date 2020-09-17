LAURA GELLER - ONLINE SAMPLE SALE - 9/22 - 9/27
Cosmetics are Here! Shop the Laura Geller line of iconic Spackle primers, cult-favorite Baked cosmetics - hand-made in Italy, and the best of Easy Application beauty products.
Look and feel your best with this lightweight line for real women - Up to 85% Off!
When:
Tuesday, September 22 – Sunday, September 27th
The sale will start at 8am PDT / 11am EDT.
Where?
Website: https://shop.eclipse-official.com/
Follow us: @eclipse_official_la
Customer Service Contact: contact@eclipse-official.com