Great Outfits in Fashion History: Leelee Sobieski, Underrated Style Star, in Blush-Pink Chanel

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Leelee Sobieski's acting career may have been somewhat short-lived, but she didn't bow out of the industry before gracing us with several chic outfits on the red carpet. Most memorable to me was this blush-pink Chanel dress, worn to one of fashion house's annual dinners during the Tribeca Film Festival, in 2012 — made even more beautiful by the pink roses in the background of the step-and-repeat.

The big, sparkly earrings and conservative updo give the look a sense of old-school glamour, while her simple makeup and platform sandals bring things into the 21st century. This look is only one example of Sobieski's excellent personal style, which could be partially attributed to her marriage to fashion designer Adam Kimmel (who also seemingly vanished into thin air) in 2010. Or maybe he, too, was simply disarmed by her already-excellent taste. She was never the most spotlight-seeking celebrity, though, so she never got enough credit for her understated, elegant looks.

If you find yourself suddenly needing a dreamy pink dress in your wardrobe, browse the gallery below.

