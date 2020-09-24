Lizzo on the Cover of 'Vogue' Is Good as Hell

Lizzo in Valentino on the October 2020 cover of "Vogue." Photo: Hype Williams

Vogue released its October 2020 cover on Thursday, and it's Good as Hell: The always fabulous Lizzo fronts the issue, which was shot by Hype Williams and styled by Carlos Nazario.

Clad in a crimson Valentino dress that a politician could probably pull off at a luncheon, the ensemble is rather toned-back for the performer. (We're used to seeing the artist in head-to-ruffles and over-the-top feathers, after all.) But the glam is turned up in the accompanying editorial, as Lizzo wears everything from a princess-worthy bubblegum pink Moschino Couture gown to a beaded LaQuan Smith top and skirt.

In the cover story, Lizzo talks justice and the upcoming election with Claudia Rankine. "I just want to encourage people to register to vote," the bop singer said. "That is the most important thing to me. Because there's a lot of upset people, and there's a lot of people who have power. There's a lot of voter suppression in Black communities. But there's a lot of angry white kids now. And I'm like, 'Yo, register to vote. Go out. You won't get suppressed if you try to go to your ballot box.'"

The self-love queen — who Vogue recently announced will be speaking at its Forces of Fashion conference in November — also touched on the importance of maintaining a public image that is committed to positivity and celebrating her uniqueness.

"I think it's important that I take full responsibility for the way the world perceives me because that is the way they're gonna perceive someone who looks like me in the future," Lizzo explained. "Maybe, hopefully, that would give some young girl someone to look up to and take away the opportunity for someone to weaponize her uniqueness against her. I had to travel the world and I had to meet people and read DMs and look into their eyes and really hear their stories to believe that I was making an impact in a positive way. And now that I believe in myself in that way, I'm gonna continue to just push that conversation by being a better me every single day."

The October issue of Vogue will be available on newsstands on Oct. 6. You can read Lizzo's full cover story here.

Homepage photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

