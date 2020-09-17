Here's Who's Showing During London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week kicks off on Thursday, with a lineup that includes both physical events and digital presentations — or, as some of the industry has taken to calling it, a "phygital" experience.

Earlier this summer, the British Fashion Council (BFC), which oversees the programming, said that, moving forward, London Fashion Week would be a gender-neutral event, so there are both womenswear and menswear brands on the docket. It also introduced an enhanced digital presence for designers to share their work virtually, amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.

More so than at New York Fashion Week, we see brands opting for both digital collection debuts and intimate in-person events (which will go on, despite new government guidelines prohibiting social gatherings of more than six people in the U.K.; the BFC has said it would work closely with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to ensure its programming is safe.) You can find the full breakdown and schedule here.

Burberry opens London Fashion Week on Sept. 17 with an outdoor Spring 2021 runway presentation, with no audience present. Richard Quinn closes out the lineup, with its film debut on Sept. 22. And though some of New York's industry mainstays decided to skip this season, the U.K.'s biggest names remain on the calendar, from Christopher Kane and Erdem to Simone Rocha and Victoria Beckham.

See every single designer debuting a collection during London Fashion Week in September, below.

16Arlington: digitally (film)

1X1 Studio: digitally (film)

8ON8: digitally (film)

Accidental Cutting: digitally (film)

Agne Kuzmickaite: in-person (event)

Art School: digitally (film)

Bethany Williams: in-person (exhibition), digitally (film)

Bianca Saunders: digitally (film)

Bora Aksu: in-person (runway), digitally (film)

Burberry: in-person (runway, with no audience)

Charlotte Knowles: digitally (film)

Choose Love: in-person (panel)

Christopher Kane: in-person (appointments), digitally (film)

Constanca Entrudo: digitally (film)

David Koma: in-person (appointments), digitally (film)

DANSHAN: digitally (film)

Edeline Lee: in-person (appointments), digitally (film)

Edward Crutchley: digitally (film)

EFTYCHIA: digitally (film)

Emilia Wickstead: in-person (appointments), digitally (film)

Emilio de la Morena: in-person (exhibition), digitally (film)

Erdem: in-person (appointments), digitally (film)

Eudon Choi: digitally (film)

Fashion East: in-person (screening), digital (film)

Fashion Zoo: digitally (film)

Feng Chen Wang: digitally (film)

Fyodor Golan: digitally (film)

Halpern: in-person (appointments), digitally (film)

Hill and Friends: digitally (film)

Hillier Bartley: digitally (film)

Jamie Wei Huang: digitally (film)

JD.com: digitally (film)

JORDANLUCA: digitally (film)

J.W. Anderson: digitally (film)

Kaushik Velendra: in-person (event), digitally (film)

KIKIITO: digitally (film)

Kraftchenko: in-person (event)

Liam Hodges: digitally (film)

Luna Del Pinal: digitally (film)

Lupe Gajardo: digitally (film)

Margaret Howell: in-person (appointments)

Mark Fast: in-person (runway), digitally (film)

Marques'Almeida: digitally (film)

MARRKNULL: digitally (film)

Matty Bovan: digitally (film)

MAXXIJ: digitally (film)

Misa Harada: digitally (film)

Molly Goddard: in-person (salon show), digitally (film)

Natasha Zinko x DUOLtd: digitally (film)

Nayal: digitally (film)

On|Off Presents…: digitally (film)

Osman: in-person (presentation), digitally (film)

palmer//harding: digitally (film)

paria/FARZANEH: in-person ("experience")

Paul Costelloe: in-person (appointments), digitally (film)

Per Götesson: digitally (film)

Phoebe English: digitally (film)

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi: in-person (appointments), digitally (film)

PRONOUNCE: in-person (runway), digitally (film)

QASIMI: digitally (film)

RÆBURN: digital ("conversation")

Richard Malone: digitally (film)

Richard Quinn: digitally (film)

Rixo: digitally (film)

ROBYN LYNCH: digitally (film)

Roksanda: in-person (appointments)

Sharon Wauchob: in-person (appointments)

Simone Rocha: in-person (appointments)

SONIA CARRASCO: digitally (film)

Stephen Jones: digitally (film)

Supriya Lele: in-person (appointments)

Susan Fang: digitally (film)

Temperley London: in-person (appointments), digital (video)

TOGA: in-person (appointments), digital (film)

Typical Freaks: digitally (film)

University of Westminster Menswear: in-person (breakfast, appointments)

Victoria Beckham: in-person (salon show), digitally (film)

Vinti Andrews: digitally (film)

Vivienne Westwood: digitally (film)

Xander Zhou: digitally (film)

