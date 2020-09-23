6 Top Trends From the London Spring 2021 Runways

The Spring 2021 runways in New York suggested that we'll still be craving loose, fleece-lined pants and silky, stay-in-bed separates come March, but the London shows were all about clothes that make you excited about leaving the house. There were a plethora of party dresses adorned with feathers and vibrant swirls of fabric, along with floor-sweeping gowns done in a look-at-me shade of cherry red or covered in loud stripes. To top it off, there was playful patchwork aplenty and netted tops made from pearls.

Before we turn our screens to Milan, let's take a look back at the top trends from London Fashion Week.

Bold Texture

5 Gallery 5 Images

Spring 2021 in the U.K. went big on texture, with vibrant tulle and adornments like feathers giving go-to silhouettes a bold tactility. These clothes are made to move, with embellishments that vibrate in the wind or take flight on the dance floor.

Capelets

4 Gallery 4 Images

A flapping of capes walked down the runway last fall and fans of the powerful cloak will be pleased to learn that you can still dress like a superhero next spring. The garment has been adapted to warmer weather by becoming a capelet, meaning it's shorter and predominantly covers the shoulders.

Cherry Red

10 Gallery 10 Images

Few colors are as bold and uncompromising as red. It's a shorthand for making a statement, and designers across the pond made good use of it. Some of our crimson-spiked favorites include David Koma, Molly Goddard and Sharon Wauchob.

Elevated Netting

6 Gallery 6 Images

Designers in London looked to the spiritual allure of the ocean to inspire collections with netting. The grid-like structure typically used for fishing was put to sartorial use as a cool layering piece or a standalone statement. 16Arlington showed a leather netted one-shoulder top and Simone Rocha served up a netted puff-sleeve top made out of crystals and pearls.

Statement Stripes

4 Gallery 4 Images

Stripes for spring aren't exactly new, but British designers made them feel fresh by pairing them with brightly colored knits and eveningwear. Burberry showed an orange rugby striped sweater paired with a scalloped lace mini skirt, while Molly Goddard styled a striped vest with a voluminous tulle confection.

Wonky Patchworking

3 Gallery 3 Images

While this trend may have been born out of limited resources due to the ongoing pandemic, designers made bold choices when putting leftover scraps of fabric together. Matty Bovan piled on old-school rugby shirt stripes, flags and heraldic shields in one single look and the patchwork ensembles in Preen by Thornton Bregazzi were inspired by fractured porcelain.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.