Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lucy Liu in a Strappy Black Jumpsuit

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When looking back at old red carpet pictures, it's really fun to draw connections between the trends of the era and the runways today. Like how Tia and Tamera Mowry's slip skirts and camis feel like they could be plucked from a Simon Miller or Saks Potts lookbook in 2020 or how Lucy Liu's cutout, wrap-waist jumpsuit from the Hollywood premiere of "Play it to the Bone" in 2000 could fit neatly into, say, a contemporary Jacquemus collection. I'm focusing on the latter today, which Liu styled with a loose jacket, leather boots and a colorful jacquard tote, toning down the going-out vibe of the jumpsuit and making the look feel more casual.

The jumpsuit itself is fashioned out of a shimmery black fabric, which contrasts nicely with the satin-y look of Liu's jacket and the sleekness of her footwear. That strappy, barely-there minimalist look from the late '90s and early aughts has been repopularized today, boosted on Instagram by brands like Jacquemus and Cult Gaia and retailers like Revolve. (Indeed, there's a crop top and biker short set from LaQuan Smith's collaboration with Revolve that achieves a similar look — and is perhaps more fitting for a stay-at-home time.)

Shop Lucy Liu-inspired strappy tops, jumpsuits and sets in the gallery below.

